This is another opportunity to learn about Kansas women’s lives as they used to be.
I am sharing this now because of a special event this weekend. That’s the Osawatomie Freedom Festival, a two-day celebration of area history. Proceedings there will bring a certain story to life.
Joanna L. Stratton’s book, “Pioneer Women: Voices from the Kansas Frontier,” set sales records when it first appeared in book stores 40 years ago, back in 1981. Stratton’s “voices” spanned the years of 1854-1865 and brought new light into both the breadth and diversity of pioneer women’s lives.
Her great-grandmother, Lilla Day Monroe, had collected nearly 800 stories that presented women’s views of living in the once “wild” west. They were different from those already published because their stories told their own truth.
Those tales sat for 50 years in a Topeka attic, forgotten and unread. Stratton opened that cabinet, found them and published the book Monroe had planned years before. The 770 personal tales were “scrawled on thousands of pieces of stationary and notebook paper. They were the memories of postmistresses, woman preachers, mayors and farmhands who grew up in a time when covered wagons, stagecoach rides and Indian raids were common.”
There are reports of grasshopper invasions, of picking up buffalo chips to start fires and even for courtship etiquette. There are tales of all experiences the writers considered appropriate to share. They tell of the journey to Kansas, the sod houses and the truth of daily lives on the prairie.
They share memories of valor, of fighting the wild and the elements and of the clash of cultures on the plains. They tell of families and children, of schoolmarms and classrooms and of the frontier church. They tell of frontier and cow towns. Mostly, they tell of women’s roles in all those endeavors.
We identify with some. We empathize with others. Then we read a familiar story, filled with names we recognize. On page 239, Emma Adair Remington, daughter of the Rev. Samuel and Florella Brown Adair, begins describing hiding in the family cabin during the battle between abolitionist and proslavery forces in Osawatomie back in 1856.
Emma makes us present at the second Battle of Osawatomie, that same event that will be reenacted at the festival. We can read about that armed attack and then witness the way it evolved that day. We can watch and marvel at the courage of the very pregnant Florella as she turns the ruffians from her door. We can experience this one of Stratton’s 770 tales and imagine even more.
