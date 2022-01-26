Darn it, Max McCoy!
It’s not enough that I am both intellectually and emotionally stirred by your Kansas Reflector stories, now you tell me that I’ve failed in a preferred pastime. That pastime of mine is reading about Kansas, a year-around activity for me and not one kept for Kansas Day celebrations.
I know I’m writing this just three days away from our state’s 161st birthday on Saturday. It seems relevant to my wish for a Kansas Day column. This daughter of the Sunflower State likes paying tribute to her home.
McCoy recently listed 10 books about Kansas that we all should read. To date, I’ve read (and owned) only four. Now, 40 percent is a failing grade no matter what the course, so it is clear that I have some remedial work to do. I’m not discouraged by that prospect. In fact, I welcome his suggestions. It’s just that the timing is all wrong.
As you know from earlier comments, I am downsizing, and that means taking a hard look at all our “stuff.” That includes books. I knew the task would be more difficult than boxing old vinyl records and nearly as hard as weeding out old family photographs. Still, it’s causing me a lot of stress at a time I neither want nor need it. I really don’t need to be thinking about adding more books now.
I don’t really have my own Kansas library, but I do have a shelf or two of state-related works, fiction and non, that I have selected, relished and treasured for years. I am saying goodbye to some but not to others.
One of my favorites is a small 1893 volume called simply Kansas Day. It was written and compiled by F. H. Barrington, then Principal of Schools in McCracken, Kansas. He intended his book to be used in schools and included history, poems and essays relating to our first 40 years of statehood. He aspired to contribute to “an appreciation of what we fought to build in bleeding Kansas days.”
Barrington’s sources are many and varied, but what caught my attention when I found the book in a “dusty bookshelf” emporium was a picture of the Soldiers’ Monument, here called the John Brown monument at Osawatomie.
I have studied that picture for years because large buildings appear in the background. The 1893 publishing date allows those structures to be part of the state hospital, but it doesn’t seem possible that they could have been seen from the monument site at Ninth and Main.
So, adding to the valuable information and glimpse into the thought of those times, the book offers a puzzle, too.
The Kansas story the author shares in his own prose and in his poetry selections is one in which each Kansan can take pride. It is the tale of the triumph of right, one that can “broaden our sympathies, energize our faculties and allow us to perceive correctly the history of our state.”
One selection is divided into “per astra,” the difficulties and “ad astra,” reaching for the stars of statehood. It helps me to remember what the people of Kansas have accomplished in the past and to hope for a united purposeful future. The book, like most of those on Hays Hill, is a reason for celebration.
Like Charles F. Scott, author of “Kansas Courage,” a part of this work, I believe that “The thing Kansas undertakes is the thing that she does...Steadily, buoyantly, with tireless energy, with the keenest intelligence, with courage that no disaster can daunt, she is climbing to the shiniest stars.”
I want Kansas to keep climbing, and somehow I have to think that Mr. McCoy agrees.
