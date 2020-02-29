I can waste more time in the strangest ways.
For instance, I spent an hour online looking for a bottle. It wasn’t just an ordinary glass container, and it was not what you may be thinking. Here’s the story.
A visitor to the Osawatomie History and Depot Museum asked about a bottle that is on display. It is clearly embossed “Property of the Bogardus Bottling Works, Osawatomie, Kansas.” He claimed that he, a collector, owned a similar one marked “El Dorado, Kansas.” I know about the “works” here but nothing about another farther west. As is my wont, I agreed to check it out.
I knew that the museum’s bottle had been found by then-young David Frazier back in 1968. He had been working with a survey crew on the long-delayed local flood protection project here — the one started following the flood of 1951.
David found the buried bottle and took it to the staff of the Osawatomie Graphic-News. They discovered that the Bogardus Bakery and Bottling Works had been located years before near the site of the city auditorium, east of Fifth and Main streets.
Back in 2013, Larry Byers, fan of all things Osawatomie, asked me for more information about Bogardus. I learned that the 1910 Osawatomie City Directory listed Henry Bogardus, baker, and his wife, Lydia, living at 415 Main. The only bakeries then were the City Bakery at 513 Main and Miler’s Bakery (and Grocery) at 601 Main. There were no bottling companies.
That changed in 1913. An ad in the Graphic and Globe proclaimed the Bogardus Home Bakery and Bottling Works... “now installed in our sanitary shop with up-to-the-minute fixtures and we invite the people of Osawatomie to come and inspect our bakery. Fresh bakery goods every day. Ask your grocery for our potato bread. About April 1st, we will start our soda water plant and bottle all kinds and flavors of soda pop, cider and ginger ale. 1st door west of bakery. Henry Bogardus, Bottler and Baker.”
In subsequent ads — 1922 and 1924 — the address of the bakery was given as 431 Main. (The house that is now directly east of the city auditorium is 425.) I found no additional listings, and the company was not included in the R. G. Dunn account of Miami County businesses in 1928.
Now I have learned that Mr. Bogardus had, indeed, worked at a similar plant in El Dorado. He and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bogardus, arrived in that city in 1877 and established a business there at 216 West Central. Using the initials A. H., Bogardus was employed there until coming to Osawatomie and his own company here. What happened later remains a mystery, as does so much of the past.
I am fascinated by such tales of past people and events, especially of those that helped our cities prosper. One of these times, I’ll return to the Bogardus story and try to learn what happened after Osawatomie. Maybe I’ll prove that he was the grandson of famed sharpshooter and inventor A. H. Bogardus.
In the meantime, though, I’ve got plenty of other projects to fill my time.
