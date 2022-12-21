From Thanksgiving to New Years, winter holidays can be stressful — both mentally and financially. Many times during the holiday season, our focus shifts to finances. Do I have funds to make a trip to see family? Is the gift I want to purchase affordable? Am I able to purchase food for my guests?

While finances are important, we must also take time to review our mental health during the holidays. What part of the season is causing stress? What can I do to reduce the amount of stress I am experiencing? How does my stress affect others around me?

