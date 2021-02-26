I am thinking about Black History Month and its relevance to those of us who aren’t Black.
It’s complicated by the fact that I grew up in Jim Crow times, and I regret that. My home town was so segregated that I never knew a Black person until I was in high school. The closest relationship I had (and this is woeful) was to the tiny Black woman who ran the elevator at J.C. Penney’s. That elevator was one of only two in town. Riding it to the second floor and women’s and children’s wear was a treat. I took the operator and the fact of racial separation for granted.
In the ninth grade, those of us from rural and parochial schools joined those who had come together two years earlier from the segregated elementary schools in town. Suddenly, I had Black peers. Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education and the decision to end such segregated education occurred at the end of my junior year. I thought it made no difference in my life but, of course, it did.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed while I was in graduate school. Though most of us had been emotionally affected by the racial trauma in the South that was carried on all newscasts, few of us realized that the Act and its five amendments would improve all our lives for, as John Donne told us: “none of us is separate from humankind.” I think that’s the lesson we can learn in what #46 has called “this time of reckoning, redemption and hope.”
Our present leaders have promised a “whole-government approach to assuring racial justice and equity in health care, education, housing, our economy, our justice system and our electoral process. We must change and it will take time.”
That message of needed changes in addition to previous laws and halting steps toward valued goals coincides with a period of cultural Black renaissance. The current issue of Time magazine devotes half its pages to this topic, stating “It is stirring Black people to be themselves.” Its audience is people of all races. In a sense, this is the third such revival in the arts, following that of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and the Black Arts Movement of the 1980s-90s.
That renaissance is clearly evident every time we watch television, movies, theater or listen to music. The changes are evidenced in the numbers of Black news anchors, weather forecasters, performers, poets, a new president and CEO of the national YMCA and even a vice-president of our United States. Barriers are being broken and talents and abilities are being shared.
The color of our world is changing. l am reminded of that every time I consider our grandchildren, a rainbow of Asian, Hispanic and Caucasian. They give me hope that we can create a new era of racial harmony.
Because of the three Asians, I like to link Lunar New Year with these thoughts. On Feb. 12, we began the Year of the Ox, symbolic of strength and fairness. As with any new moon, we seem to be starting again and yet we know that the moon will soon return with all its fullness and light. What is hidden at the beginning will become evident.
Black History Month can be our beacon of change. The dream of Carter C. Woodson who started it back in 1926 can be fulfilled as we celebrate our shared humanity and allow each person’s abilities to become visible and utilized, no matter their race.
