Those who care about our Osawatomie State Hospital and its history may be interested in a “new” listing of buildings on the hospital grounds.
Those structures, both those still existing and those demolished, were once vital links in the treatment of the mentally ill residents of Kansas sent there for help. The three men — Bill Manning, Bill Mills and George Zubowicz — grew up near the hospital. Their dads were among the top administrators of that state facility, and housing was provided to them.
The list contains those buildings they remember. I invite you to review it and to add others that you may recall.
The list begins, of course, with the Lodge, the two-story wooden farm house that existed when the hospital was first opened in 1866. It was the lone building on the 160 acres first purchased for the Kansas Insane Asylum, renamed the Osawatomie State Hospital in 1901.
From this point on, the list is not in any chronological or purposeful order. It continues with Main building, the new administration building, “old” Adair and the present Adair complex. Knapp building and the infirmary, renamed Biddle, and then DeJong and also called “B Cottage” follow as does new Biddle.
The Nurses’ Cottage is connected to the Employee’s Building, now the Special Services home. Then come Rush and Carmichael Pavilion, two more treatment areas. West and East Pavilions, built in 1911-12 for the treatment of tuberculosis patients, have had many other names and uses over the years.
The rehabilitation center with the gymnasium, auditorium and swimming pool seem much the same as when constructed. The Employee’s Cafeteria, though, is much changed. First the Patient Library and now the Activity Center, it sits in the heart of the hospital campus.
The old warehouse has been joined by a new one as has the old maintenance building and its more modern counterpart. The facilities supervisor’s home is gone as is the original brick superintendent’s home which stood east of Knapp’s location. Then came the newer superintendent’s, the doctors’ and business manager’s houses.
The power plant, fire station, laundry and greenhouses still exist as does the original industrial building which became the George York School. The farming complex is gone. It included the dairy barns, west of Adair complex; the pig farm, the horse and hay barns and the calf sheds. Finally, we are today missing the small brick water pump house that sat near the northeast side of the Asylum Bridge.
I am not sure that this list is yet complete. For instance, the sewage disposal plant I remember from the 1960s is not listed. In addition, I would like to know the exact sites of the original hospital cemetery, the fish pond and the hospital lake where patients went fishing. Admittedly, those are not all buildings, but they were at one time parts of the hospital. Do you know of others?
For additional information on the hospital, its politics, personalities and treatment methodologies, I refer you to Lowell’s larger book, “Reform at Osawatomie State Hospital: Treatment of the Mentally Ill 1866-1970.”
Finally, I thank the men who cared enough about the hospital’s history to compile this present list.
It’s up to all of us to continue to support this institution in our front yard, and recalling its past is a good way to celebrate its present and future.
