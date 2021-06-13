I am truly sorry for my absence here at the typewriter and my column. Losing a dear family member tends to stop everything in its tracks.
I was working in my gardens today: chopping the billions of weeds, yanking the unwanted trees, digging the encroaching grass, and transplanting some flowers. Suddenly, I noticed a shadow flying above me. Thinking it was a bird, I looked overhead to find a monarch butterfly. Yes, a monarch!
I greeted my passing little friend with a bright and cheery “Hello!” It was such a pleasant surprise. Such a brilliant, orange with the black stripes, floating and flapping across my front yard. Amazing!
I stood in silence with my hands on my heart thinking about its journey north. Since that time, I have noticed four more, in flawless condition, heading in the same direction. In fact, one of them found an evening’s rest in my tree.
~~~
In past columns, I have dedicated words to opossum issues around my house. I have some additional words about The On-Going Saga of Possums on the Porch.
A recent visit from a VERY large and brutal looking male (I guess. I didn’t ask but just assumed by its whopping size) who adored my cat’s food.
He was enjoying big mouthfuls and chomping away as we watched from the inside of the clear glass door.
My granddaughter sat on the floor staring at the squinty-eyed beast just inches away.
The opossum was a mess of missing fur, a bulbous pink nose, bites on the tail, and two pus-filled quarter-sized holes on its disgusting head. UGHHH!
I felt a little sorry for the fat creature because it must have been in a mighty fight with something bigger while playing his opossum tricks.
We finally opened the door a bit, and it scuttled down under the porch never to be seen again. Whew!
The other evening I went to the door to let out the dogs, and Behold! There was a baby opossum eating the cat’s food. I must have the neighborhood smorgasbord of goodies.
We regarded each other for a while...me thinking, “Am raising a whole herd of them?” and the opossum thinking, “Just let me eat, lady!”
I discovered that the female opossum is called a jill, and the male a jack. The babies are joeys and a group of them is called a passel.
Upon seeing me through the door, it skedaddled under the infamous porch. I will keep you posted on my opossum adventures.
~~~
Have you noticed that the sycamore trees are a bit devoid of leaves? I was concerned so I looked it up on the computer.
Well, I discovered that there is something wrong. They have… are you ready? Anthracnose. It didn’t sound very good, so I read on.
It is a fungus disease which kills the leaves. Apparently it comes from having a cool and wet spring at the time of growing buds and leaves. I found that a healthy sycamore will recover and grow new leaves as the season progresses and the conditions return to what is “normal,” like the drier and warmer conditions of a Kansas summer.
Sycamores are a beautiful and stately shade tree. I didn’t know that they are the largest deciduous tree in the eastern United States. Hmmmmmm. They can grow 75-100 feet tall and be 10 feet in diameter.
That is a big tree! There is one sycamore in Jeromesville, Ohio, that is almost 50 feet around at the base and presents a crown spread of 105 feet.
Some people consider it a “trash tree” because it drops many leaves and seed balls and twigs and bark. I say BAH! Just be happy and lucky that you have one or see one and appreciate its glory.
I will write about sycamores again, if you don’t mind, in another column. They are quite interesting.
~~~
It is finally drying up after an exorbitant amount of rain. There are still places where water remains standing in fields or in yards. I was also getting tired of blah, overcast days, of which, I am sure, I will regret saying. The days of sunshine and hoses shall be here soon enough.
I am still feeding the birds in my yard. Lots of blue jays, doves, finches, woodpeckers of all sizes, red-winged blackbirds and cardinals have made a serious presence. I mixed a seed and fruit bag with mealworms (the dried variety) and the birds keep coming.
I don’t happen to have a stream of hummingbirds at their feeder. Maybe it is the huge honeysuckle bush that is keeping them well fed.
Oh! One day I stood and watched as an orchard oriole couple hopped among the above mentioned flowers feeding on nectar. That was a sight to behold.
Take advantage of all of the outdoors experiences this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.