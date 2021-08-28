As many expected, boosters are getting involved in helping athletes. Now, with the NCAA rule on allowing NIL for student-athletes, one booster helped 36 walk-on football players with their tuition at BYU. Is this a breakthrough for college athletics or a way to attract more scholarship-worthy athletes?
Teams in the NFL spend millions of dollars and give up draft choices for one unproven NFL player, although they were great in college. How many times have we witnessed a top round draft choice flop in the NFL? Now there are high school players jumping to the collegiate ranks because of finances.
As evidenced with the quarterback from Southlake Carroll, Texas, High School foregoing his senior year to enroll in Ohio State so he can receive a reported million-dollar endorsement deal. Companies are willing to give great high school players lots of money before they have proven themself as a worthy college player.
Some believe the NCAA’s rule of allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) would create chaos. For all walk-on football players at Brigham Young University, the new rule is heaven sent. Does this mean the 85 scholarships the NCAA allows is not a reality anymore?
This can be a real test for the future of college athletics. Where will the best unsigned players enroll in college if given an opportunity? A college giving walk-ons endorsements will change the recruiting of walk-on players.
Built Brands, a company producing protein, protein bars and energy products, announced a multi-year NIL agreement with BYU athletics. This compensation package is for all members of the Cougars’ football team. The package helps scholarship, as well as all walk-on players.
Out of the reported 36 walk-on players, odds are several recruits will become outstanding football players during their career at BYU. Logically, this sounds like a better deal than spending all the money on one unproven collegiate player. The agreement, according to the program, calls for players to wear Built branding on their practice helmets and participate in events for Built.
After the NCAA ruled NIL was legal, thousands of athletes began profiting through product endorsements, business ventures, public appearances and their social media followings. For example, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, of the Fresno State women’s basketball team, signed two endorsement deals paying them five figures.
BYU’s NIL deal for the entire team joins two other college football agreements made this week: Dr. Pepper became the first major company to partner with a high-profile college football player in Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King became the first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with a pro sports team, the NHL’s Florida Panthers.
So, what will happen to high school seniors listed as 5-star athletes? Will major colleges get boosters to give endorsement deals to lure them to their campus? Will colleges work deals to give endorsements to all walk-ons? Now, instead of 85 scholarships, which is what NCAA D1 allows, will college football teams have 110 or more receiving either scholarships or endorsement deals? Either way, money is money.
Thought for the week, “I believe that people who say that winning isn’t important are people who haven’t won anything.” Reebok commercial
