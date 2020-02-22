Jack London’s 1903 book “The Call of the Wild” (Wild) focuses on the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush as told through the life of Buck, a St. Bernard/Collie mix dog.
“Wild” was an immediate success when it hit book stores 117 years ago and remains a favorite book today, especially among boys.
It was first made into a film in 1923, then again in 1935, and then in 1972. In 2000, it became a TV show. Now, a new “Wild” film is being released on Feb. 21.
Harrison Ford plays the main character, John Thornton, who saves Buck from his cruel owners. The film is being called a “live-action/animation-hybrid.” The “animation-hybrid” refers to the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI) in the film, especially since Buck is completely computer generated!
Director Chris Sanders felt it was the only way to give Buck facial expressions that could project to the audience how Buck was feeling. However, Sanders had a hard time finding a suitable real dog as Buck’s stand-in. A stand-in was required to make sure the CGI Buck would be created in the right proportions and configurations for each scene.
You might recall recent newspaper articles about the director’s wife flying from California to Emporia and adopting a dog from the Emporia Animal Shelter. Not just any dog. A St. Bernard/Collie mix dog that had been posted on the shelter’s internet. He not only became the stand-in, but, also, the Sanders’ personal dog. Happy ending!
FYI: Ford’s role as Thornton was played by Clark Gable in the 1923 version and Charlton Heston in the 1972 version.
