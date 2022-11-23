The playoff season experiences a full range of emotion. Win and you continue to play, or lose and take up equipment.
Some teams are getting to practice and play another game over Thanksgiving. For these teams, it is surely a time to be thankful.
The Bible teaches us it is better to give than to receive. The joy is in giving.
Be thankful for what you have. Be creative. Be innovative. Think differently and positively. When life gives us 100 reasons to cry, show life we have 1,000 reasons to smile.
Face your past without regret. Handle your present with confidence. Prepare for the future without fear. Keep the faith and drop the fear. The most beautiful thing is to see a person smiling.
Here are some helpful quotes to post on your refrigerator: If you have a bad day at work, be thankful. Appreciate that you have a job. Some people do not. When you pay your bills, be thankful you can pay them. If you see a gray hair, be thankful. Think of cancer patients in chemotherapy who only wishes for any hair. When you find yourself waiting in line or the recipient of poor service, be thankful. Think about people who have no food to eat at all. When you realize how much work it is to take care of a house, be thankful you have a house. Think about those who only wish they had a house to take care of. When you feel like complaining because you must walk a long distance from your car, be thankful. Think of what it would be like not to be able to walk. If other people’s anger, apathy, ignorance, bitterness, or insecurities irritate you, be thankful. Things could be worse. You could be one of them.
When you think everything in your world is terrible, and you want to give up, think of the people who have been told they only have a certain amount of time to live. They do not want to give up.
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
