I’ve been wondering what the upcoming 2020 census will reveal about the population of Miami County.
I am interested in the numbers, of course, primarily because of the financial benefits associated with them. I also wonder if the area has changed in its diversity. I have lived here for 55 years and have never understood why an area so closely identified with the anti-slavery movement remains so very “white.” Remember, please, that I grew up in Coffeyville where we had a large black population.
The exodus of southern black people to Kansas began in 1879. We don’t know how many came to or through the state following emancipation. We do know that the Missouri Pacific Maintenance Center in Osawatomie provided jobs for those who chose to stay. Once those shops were closed, many of our African-American workers left, looking for employment elsewhere. Census figures through the years reflect that movement.
In 1860, there were only two people identifying as black here in what was then Lykins County. Within 10 years, that number increased to 443 and, by 1880, to 747.
Much more recent reports show dramatic change to only 436 in 2000 and a drop of another 10 to 426 10 years ago. That was 1.3 percent of the total county population. I fear that number will be smaller yet when this year’s returns come in.
In this Black History Month, I find it frustrating that we have such a dearth of written records about blacks here. The Miami County Historical Museum developed an exhibit on that subject in 2015 with the help of Doretha Smith and others.
In Osawatomie, we have the seven-page mimeographed “Black History,” compiled for the first Black Ties To Osawatomie reunion in 1978. That small publication lists early black settlers, their contributions and an assessment of racial relations at the time of its publication.
Bethel Smith, bless her memory, made certain that copies were presented to both the Osawatomie History Museum and the Osawatomie Public Library. We have reproduced and distributed many of them since.
Our own research and that of others who care have expanded those small beginnings to needed collections. That has been complicated by the fact that most newspapers did not report news of the black community. As a result, there is no public record.
Still, we know that former slaves chose to make Osawatomie their home. Those included Peck Duncan, William Johnson, Adam Kemper, Isaac Dryden, Gemimia Tolliver and Diana Turner. “Uncle” Henderson Price was celebrated in 1906 as the oldest former slave in the entire country. He was pictured on a postcard near his home by Oakwood Cemetery with the statement that he was then 123 years old. That must have been an error because Charles Knouse, writing in “A Town Between Two Rivers” in 1954, claimed Price was “only” 117 when he died.
I have always assumed that the Battle of Osawatomie defender known as Freeman “Pap” Austin was also a former slave. I like to think that he, with his rifle “Old Betsy,” did his best for the cause of freedom here back in 1856.
“Pap” certainly was not the only Black hero here. We have had armed services members, athletes, musicians, artists, ministers, community organizers — so many that have contributed to our area. I hope that we will find out much more about them, about the black community of Bangor east of Osawatomie and about the many reasons that Black Ties To Osawatomie continues to draw folks back here every two years.
The more we can learn, the more we can honor them.
