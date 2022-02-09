Let’s think about historic buildings and the humans behind them.
The structure at the northeast corner of Sixth and Main has been renamed The Cornerstone by Clique Events. Its owners, Jordy and Cody Goff, are hoping this celebration venue will become an integral part of the Osawatomie community.
The name honors the actual cornerstone there, placed by members of the International Order of Odd Fellows when they built the second story of that building in 1917.
The building itself was constructed by John C. Chestnut, who used it for his dry goods and grocery business. He, like H. H. Williams before him, left a legacy in the 27 homes and five Main Street businesses that he and his Osawatomie Development Company built throughout the city.
After nine years of working for his brother-in-law, Henry Newman, following the Civil War, Chestnut purchased the Newman mercantile business in 1874. He built the present structure in 1881. It and the Osage Valley Block building directly south are the only two Chestnut-constructed business buildings still standing.
The Coker Brothers bought the store in 1917 when the Odd Fellows enlarged the building. In 1935, the second-floor hall became the Missouri Pacific Booster Hall, a home for all the social events of local railroaders and their families. As the railroad presence in town decreased, it became a dance studio and gymnasium.
Coker’s sold to Charles Hampton in 1981, and the building became an arts and crafts center, called The Old Country Store, then Bill’s Dollar Store and finally, Sears, before its present purpose.
Claude and Cathy Light turned it into a wedding venue in 2005, naming it The Loft. Changes in name and decor have continued until this present configuration as The Cornerstone.
I think it’s important to remember that all those owning and using this building were boosters for Osawatomie and not just the Missouri Pacific. It’s important because we have lost too many boosters lately. Death has stilled voices that spoke out for Oz. Larry Byers was one of these.
I first knew Larry as a friend of Walt’s, a fellow Jaycee and Sports Editor for the Osawatomie Graphic. He left here in 1973 to run The Herington Times and there perfected his newsman persona. He returned to this area upon retirement in 2007 and once again became active in promoting his hometown.
Larry asked the hard questions and didn’t shy away from less-than-happy responses. His goal was always to present accurate facts. I admired this and was pleased to have another history buff around.
I miss him now as I miss Joyce Pennock, Norma Kitchen, Evelyn Gabbert and Martha McReynolds. These women, too, were boosters. They reared families, held jobs, volunteered and were in all ways, exemplary citizens. They boosted my morale and that of the town.
Like the Chestnut building and its new owners, these people were cornerstones, encouraging blocks on which others build. We needed them, and we can use more now.
