I just can’t pass an opportunity to write about Earthly things. Earth Day happens to be Friday, April 22, and I wish to celebrate it with you.
Just 52 candles old, Earth Day’s theme is “Invest In Our Planet.” When I was just 15 years old, the first Earth Day was held to bring knowledge and public awareness to the world.
Its theme was, “Save the Earth. You can’t get off.” Still true to this day, we are finding many of the same dilemmas with greater intensity or in new battles to plague the Earth that we love.
The idea that every day should be Earth Day, not just one day out of the year, is legitimate truth. Until we, the world as an entirety, take an apodictic conviction that we have problems to solve, then we all shall suffer the consequences.
When the COP26 United Nations report completed their climate change conference, some nations, like the United States, remained hesitant to join other countries in seriously decreasing levels of pollutants caused from motor fuel, the burning of coal, and other factory dirtying.
The United States has an inordinate amount of money invested in all three of these major polluters. That is why we, as citizens of this country, and world, must decree that we will no longer purchase, procure, or promote products from these businesses.
Did you know that all companies that produce high levels of air pollutants have a set limit on the amount of harmful toxins they can emit into the atmosphere? It is called the “cap.”
This is the oh-my-goodness part of the story. If one company produces over the cap allotment, then it is allowed to purchase some other company’s cap amount so it can pollute more. Here is the kicker… the smaller company can put their “caps” out for bidding wars.
UN- BEE- LEEV- ABLE! I was astounded by these greedy and covetous and piggish sneaky ways to pollute more.
Someone should make public who these super-polluters happen to be and each and every American discourage and squash the purchase of their goods.
Hit them in their wallets, so to speak. The government should disallow this sort of activity…permanently.
