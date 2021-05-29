Mr. Carl D. Ingle is retiring from his teaching position at Osawatomie High School after 53 years of educating and inspiring students to learn not only about history, but also wisdom for how to live a productive life.
Mr. Ingle’s knowledge of history and passion for educating others about history was one of the primary inspirations for many of his students, and I am among those students who was inspired to study history by Mr. Ingle’s example.
Mr. Ingle was the first history teacher that I have ever had who went beyond merely teaching historical facts, but into the historiography of the historical events that he taught in his classes. His inclusion of highly intellectual concepts into his teaching added flesh to the barebones of history, bringing history to life in all its fascinating complexities. Mr. Ingle challenged his students to see history as a living, breathing intellectual force that drives the philosophies and actions of people in the present.
Mr. Ingle believes that his students had the intellectual capacity to learn complex historical concepts, and that inspired his students to strive for excellence in his history classes, and effectively prepared his students for the rigors of college history classes.
Mr. Ingle effectively prepared his students for college history courses by essentially teaching high school history classes in the same manner as a college history class. Mr. Ingle held his students to high standards in all work that he assigned.
Mr. Ingle’s influence was and is still a profoundly positive role model for his students, past and present, and for students that he will not be teaching in person in the future due to his positive influence on the thousands of his students that he has taught during his teaching career.
Mr. Ingle’s students whom he inspired to enter the teaching profession carry his example into their classrooms, ensuring that Mr. Ingle’s legacy of service to the citizens of Osawatomie will be passed onto future generations in classrooms in the future.
Mr. Ingle’s contributions to his students and the community’s well being go well beyond the classroom, as he sponsored multiple student organizations, and led multiple generations of Osawatomie High School Juniors on the traditional Junior Trip to Washington D.C. and New York City, and worked countless hours to ensure that students at Osawatomie had the opportunity to engage in socially and culturally enriching extracurricular set of activities.
Mr. Ingle was serious about educating students in class, but did not take himself overly seriously, and combined a strong intellect with a warm heart that motivated him to be a caring, fun servant-leader of students in extracurricular activities.
The citizens of Osawatomie and the Osawatomie schools owe Mr. Carl D. Ingle a debt of gratitude and respect for his many years of service to both his students and the citizens of Osawatomie. Thank you, Mr. Ingle for your service to the students and community. Your lifetime of service is deeply appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.