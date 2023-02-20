Just because something appears to be easy, does not mean it really is. Great coaches make things look easy because they know what they are doing. When others try to replicate a great coach, they often realize it wasn’t as it appeared.
Many people in leadership positions do not understand the complexity of the game and make decisions without understanding what the results will be. Watching football on television makes coaching appear to be an easy thing to do. Heck, the announcers sound like they know what every play should be.
Some leaders are making changes and do not understand what they are doing. They allow their ears to be tickled and change programs for the sake of changing. Change is inevitable. Change is all around us. The world does not stop or even slow down because we want it to. The computer we buy today is already out of date. The same holds true for businesses. Either we change with the times, or we are left behind. But we must know why and how to make changes.
The Fisher Brothers built carriages during the horse drawn buggy days. The automobile was invented and all of a sudden, the transportation business changed. Fisher Brothers adapted. They started building chassis for auto manufacturers and distinguished themselves as the premier auto body manufacturer in the world. Today, the Fisher family offspring are designing chassis for hybrid vehicles. What happened to all the other horse drawn carriage companies? They became obsolete. Great companies change and understand why they change.
Some companies change and do not know why or what they are changing to. They get caught up in the idea that they must change. Great companies have both an entrepreneurial spirit and a sense of discipline, and poor companies are basically inept.
Can you imagine having Friday night lights fathers, who sit in the stands thinking they know the better way, come down and take over the team. All of a sudden, they would be drawing up plays and acting like they were NFL coaches. They believe they are because they have watched every game your team plays. They also watch games on television and rewind the plays for study purposes.
This makes me think of the book “Good to Great” by Jim Collins. People not understanding but thinking they do are similar to what Collins calls the “flywheel concept.” This is where organizations jump from one scheme to another without understanding the mission.
This get-rich-fast scheme is called the doom loop. The doom loop concept is the vicious circle unsuccessful companies fall into, rushing first in one direction, then another, in the hope of creating a sudden, sharp break with the past that will propel them to success.
The results are never good. The difference between the two approaches are characterized by the slow, steady, methodical preparation inherent in the flywheel, as compared to the abrupt, radical, and often revolutionary, rather than evolutionary, changes within the company.
Thought for the week, “Beware of false knowledge; it is more dangerous than ignorance.” George Bernard Shaw
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
