Hello all you Earth lovers out there! Here we are at the end of this month with all the freezes and cold behind us… hopefully!
I did cover my 80 strawberry plants, not in bloom but still young and precious in the ground. I also covered my gooseberry plants with four multi-colored sheets. They looked like Casper the Friendly Ghost with 1970s style sheets floating through my backyard.
The only plants that were Jack Frosted were some hostas. They are very flimsy and flat, a little like wilted lettuce. I hope they revive and return.
~~~
The title of my column is from something I watched last week from the Today Show with longtime contributor, Harry Smith. He was interviewing a gentleman from Cornell University, a dedicated science institution for bird study, animals, and places worldwide.
Together, they spoke of the loss of numerous birds to climate change, pollution, pesticides, and habitat loss. They both expressed interest in the pandemic-related increase in bird watching, and the “canary-in-the mine” possibilities related to humans. Birds, reptiles and amphibians are environmental indicators that something is awry and needs to be improved and altered in order for all to coexist.
I bring up the topic of DDT usage after World War II and into the 1970s. The professor from Cornell told of the disturbing notion that we should cherish all the creatures of the world before they are gone. He mentioned 50 years. That really frightened me. That is within my grandchildren’s lives, not saying further generations.
As a little old lady from Paola, Kansas, I will do all that I possibly can to prevent this occurrence. It is intolerable. I am deeply troubled and hope others feel the same way.
~~~
Did you do something for Earth Day? To me, every day is an Earth Day. Whenever I go outside I am visibly, auditorily, and aesthetically aware of my environment.
During this past week, I did two earthly good things. I received 10 Norway spruce trees from the Arbor Day Society after joining the foundation. My 11-year-old grandaughter and I dug the holes and planted all in one of my gardens (to transplant at a larger state). I loved it.
I told her, “If anyone asks what you did for Earth Day, you can tell them about our trees.”
I try to make my grandchildren aware of insects and spiders and trees and snakes and plants and arthropods like centipedes and anything Earthy.
Sometimes I am accepted and other times they start screaming about one of the aforementioned creatures to kill it. I don’t... except for ticks and fleas and flies.
My other Earth day project I completed was to rid the ditches of the gravel road near my home of trash. Welllllllll… let me tell you something. I thought it would be a relatively simple ordeal and a great adventure.
You will notice in the accompanying picture that my bag was full… OF BEER CANS! I took out with a large blue plastic bag, a rake, and a handheld, three-pronged gardening tool. I started at Highway 68 and Hospital Drive (in the country) knowing of some cans I had observed previously, but not the number I eventually accumulated.
This huge bag, my garden tools and I made it only one-fourth of a mile down the road before I could go no farther. I repeat... one-fourth of a mile ON ONE SIDE of the road. The more I found the more incensed, aggregated, and furious I became.
I found beer cans, beer six-pack rings, and paper bags in which there were more beer cans. I found beer cans which were of the “Light variety” and some were “Natural” and blue.
Let me tell you something... beer cans dumped on a beautiful little country road lined with trees and great neighbors are anything BUT natural. The more I picked up the more infuriated I became.
I figured that someone who drinks beer purchases a six-pack in town, consumes them while driving up our road, and ditches them in the creek before heading onto the highway, so they won’t get caught for open container.
At one point, I was climbing down into a creek to rid it of probably 40-50 beer cans. Picture this...old woman...in ditch… throwing cans out of the ditch because I could no longer climb in and out with the big blue bag. Treacherous and fatiguing.
I became so angry that I couldn’t have any can left behind. My big blue bag was full. It weighed 21 pounds. Twenty-one I say. For those who have collected cans, it takes a bunch of them to weigh anything.
I was weary, exhausted, sore and one ticked off ol’ gal.
For the individual who continues to litter my walking road, STOP IT! NOW!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.