Christmas Day! One of the best movie days of the year. Why? Because going to a movie on Christmas Day is all about going with family and friends. So, after eating Christmas dinner or even after Christmas naps — maybe think Christmas Day movies.
And this year’s top two anticipated Christmas Day films appear to be “Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84)” and “News of the World (News).” As boring as the “News” sounds — it isn’t. As exciting as “WW84” should be — it doesn’t seem to be. At least from all I have read.
“News” is a western that has been described as endearing. It stars Tom Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kidd, a Civil War veteran. Kidd has agreed to take the 10-year-old Johanna Leonberger to her last surviving family. She was abducted at age 4 by the Kiowa Indians and they became her family. She does not wish to leave them.
Thus, the trip proves to be more than Kidd expected. But, as the two face bandits, prejudice, and rugged terrain, Johanna’s resentment fades and a bond grows between them. FYI: This is Hanks’ first western.
The plot of “WW84” seems a bit implausible even for “Wonder Woman.” Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) now works at the Smithsonian where Prince is in charge of an odd stone, the ‘Dreamstone.’ It was in her office when she wished aloud that her deceased boyfriend, Steve Trevor, were still alive. Bam, Steve’s soul took over another man’s body.
At this point, the plot is off and running, and even more so when the ‘bad guy,’ Maxwell Lord, steals the stone.
Merry Christmas!
