Christmas at the Adair Cabin was like most Christmas celebrations in most pioneer homes in Osawatomie and Miami County with simple gifts given to children and family members, but Christmas was primarily a spiritually focused holiday.
The gifts were simple, but deeply appreciated by children. A common gift was fruit, apples, pears, and the rare orange. These fruits were kept cool in a root cellar and brought out at Christmas as part of the Adair family’s Christmas celebration.
The gift of fresh fruit was anticipated much like a new computer today, for children ate dried fruit and other dried foods every day, and the taste of fresh fruit was greatly appreciated.
Another common gift for children was clothing, which unlike today, where clothes as a gift for Christmas is often greeted with disappointment by children, a warm pair of gloves or a coat to wear in the cold of winter was deeply appreciated.
The children would know that they were getting a new coat for Christmas, for their mother would be making it by hand, or a seamstress or tailor would be making it for them. When having a warm coat, gloves or a hat was the often the deciding factor between freezing to death and surviving on the frontier, warm clothing was a welcome gift for children.
Children did receive toys, but they were largely homemade toys. Handmade dolls were given to little girls, often made of rags, and boys were given handmade wooden toys such as tops. These toys were greatly appreciated, as children knew that their parents had made them for them by hand.
Most pioneer families in Osawatomie and Miami County, including the Adairs, viewed Christmas in a spiritual light. Rev. Adair and his family would gather at church services with other pioneer families and celebrate the birth of Christ, and a church Christmas dinner would follow with Christian fellowship.
Christmas often featured a family Christmas dinner, with family gathered around the table to celebrate both the birth of Jesus Christ and the love and togetherness of family.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
