Christmas at the Adair Cabin was like most Christmas celebrations in most pioneer homes in Osawatomie and Miami County with simple gifts given to children and family members, but Christmas was primarily a spiritually focused holiday.

The gifts were simple, but deeply appreciated by children. A common gift was fruit, apples, pears, and the rare orange. These fruits were kept cool in a root cellar and brought out at Christmas as part of the Adair family’s Christmas celebration.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

