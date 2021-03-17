On March 9, 1997, Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie), the hottest rapper on the West Coast, was killed in Los Angeles. The word on the street was that it was a “pay back’” hit for a hit on Tupac Shakur, the top East Coast rapper, six months earlier. A hit that Shakur followers felt came from the Biggie camp.
Los Angeles police detective Russell Poole was assigned as the investigator on this highly volatile case. And it is this Biggie/Shakur case that “City of Lies (City)” is all about. It has a March 19 release date.
Within months of investigating, Poole accuses David Mack, a Los Angeles Police Department officer, as being complicit in the murder. Poole found that Mack had ties to “Death Row Records,” Shakur’s record label.
Once this came out, the police force highly suggested that Poole needed to quit the force. And he did. But, he did not quit researching to find Biggie’s killer.
Poole spent 20 years trying to unravel the case. Part of the time he teamed with journalist Jack Jackson (Forest Whitaker), and together they attempted to discover the truth.
On Aug. 19, 2015, Poole died of an aneurysm while talking with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department about a new book he was writing on the Tupac and Biggie cases. To this day, neither case has been solved. It will be interesting to see how the film represents the facts.
FYI: This new action who-done-it film is the latest murder mystery that Johnny Depp has taken on.
It is reported that Depp seamlessly morphs into the Russell Poole character.
