Clint Eastwood had a passion to produce the film “Richard Jewell.” It is the story of one man (Jewell) caught in the midst of fear and devastation.
Eastwood’s retelling of Jewell’s story encompasses Jewell’s arrest by the FBI for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics bombing and the subsequent media frenzy. It is a rather introspective film for Eastwood to have closed out this last decade (2010-2019).
During the last decade, Eastwood directed seven films, including “American Sniper,” “Sully,” and “The Mule.” The combined overall budget of those seven films was 386.6 million. Their combined overall income was at 1.2 billion.
Eastwood is an 89-year-old powerhouse. An enigma. And, most definitely, one-of-a-kind.
He has been a part of the movie world since 1955, when he became an uncredited actor in “Revenge of the Creature.” He was 25 years old at that time. In 1971, at the age of 41, Eastwood made his directorial entrance with the film “Play Misty for Me.” To date, he has directed 38 films.
Throughout the decades since 1955, Eastwood has acted in 65 films up and above directing, including “Heartbreak Ridge,” “Outlaw Josey Wales,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” as well as, the spaghetti western trilogy of “Fistful of Dollars” (1964 — 1966), which catapulted Eastwood to stardom.
In five months, Eastwood will turn 90. I cannot wait to see what films this compelling man will bring to the big screen in this new decade.
FYI: Eastwood sang background songs in six of his films, composed the scores for four of them, and was a lyrist for five of them.
