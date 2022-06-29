I look back over my coaching career and see so many things I would do differently now.
Many coaches go to extremes to motivate their team. In 1989, I did exactly that while coaching at Fort Scott Community College.
Before our game with Hutchinson Junior College, I felt all week the team was not ready. So, I came up with an idea. I called our local florist and asked Leanna if she would deliver a death wreath to our practice field during our afternoon practice on Wednesday of game week.
Right on time, she arrived. I walked over to her van. After she gave me the wreath, I said, “what is this?” in a very loud voice.
I walked back to the practice field and rallied the team. I said, “guys do you see this. Someone from Hutchinson has sent us a death wreath. Whoever did this thinks it’s funny, and they want to give us a message. They believe they are going to whip us this Saturday.”
Well, it did the trick. Our players were fired up. The players put the wreath in the locker room. They were talking about it 24-7. I heard them talk about it at breakfast and lunch checks, as well as at curfew. They seemed to be fired up.
The game finally arrived. When we left our locker room and traveled across town to the stadium, I noticed the players brought the wreath and placed it in the locker room to serve as a reminder as we went out to play.
We played great. Our boys were ready. All game, our guys were focused. Regardless of the score, I continually heard them say, “play every play.” Over and over they would say, “now I wonder who needs a wreath?”
When the final buzzer went off, our Greyhound football team had won 42-0. Our players and coaches were excited to have played so well. We achieved a lopsided victory over a good opponent.
We went on to have a successful season and earn a national bowl game, R.C. Cola Bowl in Iowa. But there is more to this story that I must tell. Although today I am embarrassed to tell the story.
After the game, as I was walking over to shake hands with the Hutchinson coach, I noticed a commotion out of the corner of my eye. My big tackle, Matt Farmer, and the entire offensive line were carrying the death wreath on the field. They planned on presenting it to the Hutchinson head coach. Luckily, my brother and assistant coach Tracy Welch caught up with the guys. He retrieved the wreath and kept the boys quiet.
I had to swallow a lot of crow on Monday when I told the team the truth. Then I learned they knew the truth anyway. Well, it is funny and sad at the same time. I did not need the fake motivation. Our players would have won that game anyways. Our 1989 Greyhounds were a great football team.
Thought for the week, “Well done is better than well said.” — Ben Franklin
