I seem to review more movies for adults and kids, and fewer for teens.
However, Netflix has a series that teens may well enjoy watching with parents called “Cobra Kai.” It is based on the 1984 “Karate Kid” movie.
So, to catch your teens up on “Karate Kid,” I would urge you to first watch the original “Karate Kid” with them before starting the “Cobra Kai” series. It can be streamed for $2.99. And seeing it would help them not get lost in regard to the whole underpinning of “Cobra Kai.”
It was 37 years ago that Ralph Macchio played a 17-year-old named Daniel LaRusso, who became the “Karate Kid” in the film of the same name.
His nemesis was a classmate named Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka), who held a black belt in Karate.
But it was Martin Kove’s character, Sensei Kreese, a harsh, even ruthless Karate teacher that became the primary bad guy of the film.
And all three of these actors are back in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” series, which is based in the present. We find LaRusso the owner of a car dealership. He has a wife, two sons, and a daughter.
At the same time, we find Lawrence the Sensei of the dojo “Cobra Kai.” He has one son.
In Season One, LaRusso and Lawrence still are at odds, but beginning to re-trust each other. However, then Kreese comes back to Los Angeles and things go awry.
FYI: “Cobra Kai” does have swearing in it.
