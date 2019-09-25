The members of the Osawatomie First United Methodist Church recently celebrated their church’s 165th anniversary. That is definitely a milestone!
It calls attention to the long presence of Methodism in Miami County. We don’t know the complete story of the early circuit riders, those ministers on horseback who brought the Word of God to this area, but we do know that the first established Methodist Church here was the Marais des Cygnes Mission, just east of what is now the city of Osawatomie. That mission started in 1837 and was abandoned a decade later.
The church in Oz was established in 1854 and is one of the oldest in the state. It was followed by a multitude of Methodist church activity here. Paola, New Lancaster, Fontana, St. James A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal), Louisburg, Bucyrus, Hillsdale, Brown Chapel A.M.E., Plum Creek and Beagle started their own churches, with the most recent established in 1891.
The stories of those groups and their beginnings can be found in the 1976 “History of Churches in Miami County Kansas,” edited by Sister M. Charles McGrath.
I just had the opportunity to read another “sort of” history of the local church. It is a small cookbook, published in 1926 by the W.M.B. Class of what was then the Osawatomie Methodist Episcopal Church. The present church had been completed a year earlier, and the cookbooks were apparently sold to help with Sunday School expenses.
Its first few pages list both church and Sunday School officials, called “the Officiary.” Rev. W. M. Rogers was pastor. No women served on the Board of Trustees, though many were Stewards, and others led the religious education program.
By now, you know how much I like old cookbooks. They provide a glimpse into the past, showing what people ate, what recipes were considered “Special” and who the people were that participated. I value this one. First of all, I treasure the name of the W. M. B. Class. For a long time, I pondered just what those initials might stand for — “Women’s Missionary what?” Then I discovered that class members were an older group of women who chose the dynamic name, “We Mean Business!” I’m sure it was the Good Lord’s business, and I savor their enthusiasm.
In addition to recipes, the book contains some handwritten household hints. Two of my favorites are these: “To fill cracks in floors, use flour and bird seed. Make a paste” and “To clean enamel wood work, use one cup coal oil and one gallon skim milk.” Now I wonder about keeping the doors and windows shut to keep out the birds and question how to get rid of the resulting odor on the enamel work.
There are no cooking instructions given with most of the recipes. Ingredients are listed, and I guess everyone knew what to do with them. Jell-O and canned foods are the only convenience items used. Everything else is what we used to call “from scratch.”
Even some of the categories are different from those in more modern cooking guides. In addition to Meats and Eggs and Cakes, this one features Dumplings, Puddings and Sandwiches.
The book was sponsored by merchants and service providers from both Osawatomie and Paola, but only two are still in business today. First National Bank still functions as the First Option Bank and the Eddy and Birchard Funeral Homes are now combined.
These hometown businesses were contributing to their communities way back then. We can thank them, too, as we honor the church and the women who decided to “mean business” on this special anniversary.
