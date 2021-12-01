I was just outside and the weather today is delightful for autumn.
No windstorms... warm...very sunny. A perfect day for some nature noticing.
I was facing the western sky as the sun was deciding on its departure for the day. All across the grass were tiny, miniscule spider webs EVERYWHERE. The yard was covered, shimmering and swaying with the slightest of breeze.
It looked as if a quilt of ever-connecting angles and fragments had suddenly pulled together with a spider’s help.
I then noticed the fences had webs going in between all the pieces and parts. Something had surely been busy on this very nice day.
I did look for the smallest of spiders hoping to catch a glimpse of the architects. No such luck.
Robins were fluttering and flying through the branches of some cedar trees. Their songs brought back thoughts of the start of spring and warm summer evenings. If they are migrating southward, I wish them luck on their journeys.
~~~
Since we are no longer mowing our yard, the moles have returned to the topsoil. The mounds make walking treacherous. Either you sink into one of their tunnels or you twist an ankle stepping on the edge.
In my front yard, I thought someone had driven in the grass and left tire tracks. On closer investigation, they turned out to be mole tunnels, curving every which way.
I thought, “these must be some very creative moles.” The mounds resembled colossus cursive writing in the grass...swirling up and around and twirling back to the line and crossing. As a former teacher who believed in cursive writing, I was astounded at their workmanship.
~~~
I really had so much hope for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. I really did.
COP26 started with four goals in mind:
- Ensure global temperatures don’t increase beyond 1.5 degrees. Each country will work diligently by 2030 (just nine years away) to phase out coal, switch to electric cars, “curtail” (a slippery word) deforestation, and encourage the use of renewables. This is a lot!
- Work together in assisting countries already suffering from climate change.
- Activate finances. This means that ALL countries need to pull together lots of money to pay for the necessary changes.
- Work together
I thought that all of these highly intelligent people from almost 200 countries brought together for a common goal would listen attentively and produce something spectacular for Earth and her people.
Well… good thoughts, but not very realistic.
The countries did have new conversations and ideologies to break new ground for the future. But, when the tough dialogues surfaced, they were tabled for future meetings.
There were more people from fossil fuel companies than countries in attendance. You know they were involved in many of the agreements, nosing around in the business at hand, so their interests were considered of great importance.
One of the main topics of discussion was carbon emissions from coal. It is true that the use of coal by nations produces 40 percent of the carbon problems.
This was the first time that the reduction or elimination of coal has ever been discussed by nations.
It is not only the carbon emitted but also lead, sulphur dioxide, mercury and more that float through the atmosphere harming the health of millions of people.
Personally, it is time for coal to be replaced by less invasive sources of power.
Unfortunately, the coal companies in our country have a heavy grip on the government through tax revenues and job production. Oil companies have an even larger vise with the government.
That is why the whole process of “phase out” versus “phase down” is a gigantic problem.
There is no way to go backward to correct our wrong-doings because the floods and temperature fluctuations, along with forest fires and torrential rains are not going to go away.
We will have to learn to live with the results and consequences we have created.
This is where creativity and ingenuity play an important role. All of our great minds should work together to devise and discern and discover new useful methods for energy.
Here is a thought… Instead of spending a bazillion dollars on the exploration of Mars, maybe the money should be provided to those with ideas of worldwide importance and positive environmental impacts.
Prince William was correct with his words.
Here is another thing to consider… Our schools should be promoting the instruction of STEM and problem solving techniques.
Working with others on certain topics across grade levels to produce viable and worthwhile, illuminating instruction will create students who have the ability to create sophisticated and wise answers for our future.
I am glad that we are thinking and talking about the environment. It is time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.