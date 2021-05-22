Miami County is uniquely positioned to draw cultural tourists from not only the Kansas City/Johnson County area, but from all over the world. This is in part due to Miami County’s close proximity to the Kansas City/Johnson County area, but also due to Miami County’s nationally and internationally important history.
Miami County offers an easy day trip from the Kansas City/Johnson County area and currently draws tourists by the thousands yearly to visit the county’s John Brown-related historic sites. Every community in Miami County already benefits from cultural tourism, though sometimes it’s not readily apparent to Miami County’s citizens.
One of the reasons that Miami County is a draw for cultural tourists is the reality that cultural tourists are not looking for Disney World or a “touristy” activity, and instead are searching to experience a different cultural experience than they live in their daily lives.
The rural communities of Miami County fit the bill for cultural tourists with the county’s mixture of historic sites, outdoor activities and most of all experiencing the rural Kansas cultural life of visiting a small town or taking a drive in the country to get away from the Kansas City/Johnson County area for a while.
There are multiple upsides to this quest, as cultural tourists stop and eat in local family-owned restaurants, and stop and shop in small businesses in Miami County, and work to build up Miami County’s economic well-being.
Miami County’s Border War/John Brown-related historic sites, and outdoor activities such as the Flint Hills Trail, attract thousands of visitors, but not in the way that Branson or Disney World does in a large number of people in a concentrated flow of visitors.
Rather, the thousands of visitors who visit Miami County come in small numbers at a time, which can create the perception that the actual number of cultural tourists to Miami County is negligible, when in fact, cultural tourism is a vital part of Miami County’s economic life due to the regular flow of couples and small number of tourists who visit Miami County at any one time.
Perception is reality, and what is ordinary and taken for granted by Miami County’s citizens is an interesting and fun attraction to a cultural tourist. The parks, museums and walking and biking trails in Miami County are a restful and relaxing break from the norm of life in larger urban areas to a cultural tourist.
A small-town family restaurant or café that is commonplace to the residents of Miami County is a charming place to enjoy a quiet dining experience to a cultural tourist. Miami County’s museums and outdoor activities are an interesting stop for visitors from larger urban areas.
Cultural tourism is a vital part of Miami County’s cultural and economic life, and therefore is a positive addition to Miami County’s economic and cultural development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.