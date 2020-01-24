It’s been an unsettling start to a new year. I’m not just referring to the weather which, heaven knows, has been typically Kansan. We have been fortunate to miss the tornadoes, earthquakes and fires occurring elsewhere, but I am thinking about other events and trends here and abroad.
The announcement on national news (and the subject of jokes by late-night comedians) that Topeka will pay us to move there caught me by surprise. Who would have thought that our state capital was in need of more people?
I was not surprised several years ago when the much smaller Kansas town of Marquette offered free building sites to people who would move there and build new homes. I was pleased for the citizenry of Neodesha when a banker there promised to pay college tuition for local high school graduates.
But Topeka? Kevin Hardy reported in the Kansas City Star that the “Choose Topeka” program offers up to $15,000 to pay for moving expenses for anyone who buys a primary home there and up to $10,000 for those who rent. If interested, you need to move quickly. The program has budgeted only $300,000 for those promised payments, and that may not be enough to meet the demand.
What bothers me about this is that the problems faced by Topeka are no different from those we are dealing with here. In our increasingly centralized economy, smaller towns and cities are struggling. Unemployment rates are low and businesses are unable to find new hires. Look at the ads for help at Tri-Ko, OSH and others and you can see the problem.
So, while some cities are offering money to attract new residents and another is hoping that college graduates will return, one area town is considering another option. Community leaders in Osawatomie will meet to discuss applying for a television makeover. It would be a project of HGTVs Ben and Erin Napier, stars of “Home Town.” They are requesting applications for improvements for a city with a population of under 40,000. That project, “Home Town Makeover,” will occur in 2021.
A dietary issue is at the heart of my next quandary. I do not understand the popularity of faux meat. If one chooses not to eat flesh, okay, but why disguise the edibles to look like meat? Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper” comes to mind. That plant-based sandwich drove a huge boost in the company’s revenue. An Atlanta-based company conducted a “beyond meat” program with plant-based faux fried chicken and ran out of product within five hours. Now, I read that McDonald’s is testing a new “P.L.T.” — plant, lettuce and tomato — sandwich in Canada. I want my salad to look like salad and my chicken to be the real thing.
I am interested in claims that aspirin and ibuprofen may help relieve depression. That’s the result of a study in China that claims depression is related to brain and body inflammation. Then there is new evidence supporting a previous study that aspirin may cause dangerous internal bleeding if overused. Who wants to take a chance when there are no across-the-board guidelines for dosage?
Finally, I have been happily watching the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament. I’m a Jeopardy! fan, anyway, and I usually do all right with the questions. My percentages have been greatly decreased by these three contestants. Watching Ken, Brad and James, I have to consider what our individual capacity for knowledge and recall might be.
That, too, is unsettling.
