The abolitionist founders of Osawatomie were supported by abolitionists across the nation, and the Rev. Samuel Adair’s missionary efforts and his peaceful abolitionist efforts in Osawatomie attracted support from abolitionists back east.
D.R. Barker had been an acquaintance of Rev. Adair’s during his college years at Oberlin University in Oberlin, Ohio, and he discussed the situation in Kansas Territory in 1857 and the local churches stances on the slavery issue in Pennsylvania.
D.R. Barker wrote in a Feb. 16, 1857, letter from Mercer, Pennsylvania: “The deep sympathy we have with you in your struggle for free Kansas, makes eagerly anxious to get all the reliable information that we can. We suppose that many will and have suffered among you this winter, but we hope you will be sustained, and that presently you will an abundant reward for your sacrafices to the cause of freedom. We believe that the battle with Slavery has been commenced on the plains of Kansas and we hope it will not stop until the last chain is not broken.”
The conflict over the status of slavery in Kansas Territory was a major focus of national news in 1857. Franklin Pierce was beholden to southern democrats for his election as President of the United States, and, therefore, uniformly sided with pro-slavery advocates during the conflict over slavery in Kansas Territory during the 1850s.
D.R. Barker commented in his letter that: “The ‘Border Ruffian farce was redicolous but it was the best the slaveholders could do. The poor president has made himself too small for notice and will never be known again only in connection with crimes he has been accessory to.”
The main concern that D.R. Barker voiced to Rev. Samuel Adair was that many churches in and around Mercer, Pennsylvania, were taking a pro-slavery and anti-abolitionist stance in their doctrine and practice, and that choice was in his view, turning Republicans against the abolitionist cause in Pennsylvania.
D.R. Barker stated: “The most distressing feature to my mind is the postion of the proslavery churches. In this region they hang like a dead weight upon the reform. The influence of such churches upon the Republican Party is disastrous and renders it uncertain about it being an anti-slavery party. It may be compelled to take this position, but we have fears.”
The conflict over slavery in Kansas Territory was the result of an acrimonious cultural, religious, political and economic conflict in American culture that was dividing Americans amongst hard and unyielding ideological lines.
The conflict went from a vicious, divisive verbal and political conflict to an armed conflict in Kansas Territory, and Osawatomie and Miami County was a flash point of the conflict over slavery that forever changed the course of American history.
Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s founders were not mere settlers, they were individuals whose actions literally changed the course of American history.
