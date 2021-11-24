A youth football team in Texas has been barred from the playoffs after the organizational leaders decided the team was too good for league play.
The 7- and 8-year-old Flower Mound Rebels football team has a perfect record and has outscored their opponents 199-6. The reason given for disbarring the Flower Mound Rebel football team is because they are a select team playing in a recreational league. Is this a disservice to the Rebels or has the recreational league teams been mistreated all season because organizational leaders allowed select teams to participate in a recreational league?
I believe a case could be made for both thoughts. Who allowed select teams to be in a recreational league to begin with? Once play begins, then all teams should be able to play for the prize of being champions. If the team was allowed to participate in the beginning, then I believe they have the right to finish the season.
Keller Youth Association Vice President Rhett Taylor told news media covering the story his team had been dominated by the Rebels. As a matter of fact, his team lost 33-6. He went on to say the Rebels dominated league play and that was the reason behind his decision. He was quoted saying the Rebels were too good for the recreational league teams.
Why isn’t Taylor questioning youth organizational leaders that allowed the Rebels to participate? The Rebels were allowed from the beginning to participate in all regular season contests. Only after Taylor’s team was badly defeated did he try to bar the youth team. The failure to govern the league from the start is the problem. Now that a team has been allowed to play, should they be barred for being too good?
Do not misunderstand, I am sure the Rebels are not meant for this league. But is this their fault? The league accepted them as a legitimate participant. Now that they have proven to be unbeatable, youth league leaders want to disbar them from the championship game. What a travesty.
I think we all agree select teams should play in select leagues. Select teams are handpicked. Coaches search out players and choose only the best. The problem with the Rebels is they were allowed to participate in a recreational league. This is not their fault; it is the fault of the recreational league leaders for allowing it in the first place.
Thought for the week, “Bad choices make good stories.” Margaret Trudeau
