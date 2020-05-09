If everything went as hoped, Kansas has now started the process of “reopening” our state and our lives while still asking us to observe precautions due to the continuing threat of the coronavirus.
I am ready to take a few baby steps toward normalcy but am hesitant about jumping back in to life as we once knew it. I am also ready to record some of my personal experiences while living with social distancing.
Whenever a similar crisis occurred in the past, people preserved memories in letters and diaries, sources that have remained for us to study today. What will remain of the records of these past few months? Personal letters are no longer common, and online bloggers seem to be our modern-day diarists.
Archived newspapers such as the Republic will continue to be a valuable source of information regarding events and their impact and may be our most important one. (I am thinking of the articles printed about our graduating high school seniors and their disappointments and of the sports section that honored those same seniors by reporting both past accomplishments and “what might have been.”) Still, it is the day-to-day experiences of those afflicted with the virus and those affected by its consequences that I wonder about. As a result, here are some of my own memories of “the time I was quarantined without being sick.”
I am grateful to be able to write that last sentence. I missed people. I treasure the phone calls, emails and cards from others, but I longed for more. I found myself watching the Hallmark Channel on television, something I never did in the past, just to see pretty people celebrate happy endings. That site has been running a lot of Christmas stories lately.
Remember Christmas? That was when people hugged one another and shook hands and gathered around without worrying about distancing and spreading infection. It may be silly, but I found those shows reassuring as well as a pathway to good memories.
I have been as rude to computerized robo callers as I wanted. They couldn’t hear or respond to me, and it allowed me to release some of my pent-up frustration. I recommend it for pure satisfaction. I took pleasure in getting scammers off script, leaving them frazzled, too. I even gave myself my first stay-at-home haircut. Sorry, Donna, it was either that or never looking in a mirror again.
I cleaned and I sorted and I shredded until the shredder quit, followed quickly by our printer. The microwave has started making strange noises, but it will have to wait its turn. The rummage has piled up, and I wonder if we will ever have garage sales and thrift shops again.
Despite all this, two things remain prominent when I think of these past few months and, maybe, of some time in the future. The spring of 2020 was the time the groundhog ate the car. He didn’t eat all of it, of course, but he did incredible damage to the electrical system and even destroyed the inner lining of the hood. It must have been a feast. Experts online say that groundhogs don’t do that. I beg to differ. This eyewitness knows that one did. The car is being repaired. My dislike for groundhogs remains.
The second and most valuable memory of this period in our lives will last much longer for it is one that I cherish. When we cannot attend church services together, we can still demonstrate that we are a people united in caring for one another. Thank heaven for good neighbors and friends. They became family when our family had to abide by social and physical distancing.
I hope each of you found that to be true as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.