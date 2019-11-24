Another Thanksgiving next week.
This most American of holidays demands that we reflect on gratitude and those things for which we are grateful. That list of such things can be long. In fact, there is one site on the internet that has more than 200 suggestions.
I agree with them all. I am thankful for family, faith, friends, home, health, books, nature — my list can also be lengthy, but I have thought of something the internet didn’t include. I am thankful for pie.
There is an apocryphal story in my family that tells about my parents taking me and my sisters out to eat at a neighborhood diner when I was 6 years old. Mom was embarrassed when I spotted the dessert rack on the counter and asked what a certain item might be. It was a slice of pie. Mom didn’t make pies, and I had never seen one before. Believe me, I have sought it many times since.
The recent bazaar dinner season brought the memory of that story back. The best dinners offered guests a variety of pies, and we could select the type we wanted. My decisions this year were difficult and based on two criteria: each had to have a homemade crust, and it had to have a fruit (preferably not canned) filling.
Part two of that decision is clearly self-deluding. I justify the buttery flaky crust as “just another way” to eat fruit, and fruit is good for me. I know the Lord gave us Pillsbury and other prepared pie crusts and that they are pretty good, but they cannot compete with a really tasty crust made by hand.
I can make a decent pie crust, but in doing so have flour all over the kitchen and in places it is not intended to be. As a result, I usually rely on what I can buy at the store. That doesn’t keep me from admiring the craft of a good pie baker.
I have a cousin who adds a bit of vodka to his crusts to create air pockets and add extra flakiness. I know others who use white vinegar for the same effect. Marge Binkley used to use vegetable oil in her crusts rather than the Crisco Jackie Platt preferred. Let me tell you that I would gladly eat any pie either of those beloved women made.
A few years ago, Laura Mayer wrote “A Brief History of Pie” for Time Magazine. She told us then that “They’re simple, they’re American and come Thanksgiving everyone saves room for them. The pies we know today are a recent addition to a history that goes back as long as mankind has had dough to bake into a crust and stuff to put inside it.”
In fact, she claims the Greeks were thought to be the inventors of the pastry shell and wealthy Romans used different kinds of meat in their pies. Savory pies are older than that. They have been traced back as far as 9500 B.C., primarily of English origin.
They were easy ways to preserve and to transport food and were a dietary staple in seafaring days. Fruit pies came later, probably in the 1500s, and were called tarts or pasties.
So, this most traditional of American desserts didn’t start in America at all. Our modern-day pie was not a part of the first Thanksgiving celebration in 1621. Mayer tells us that pumpkin pie first appeared in a cookbook in 1675. It originated from the British spiced and boiled squash.
If you have ever eaten raw pumpkin, that flavorless white flesh found inside the gourd, you know it requires dressing up with spices and flavoring. Those spices caused Ryan O’Hanlon of the Pacific Standard to announce that “Pumpkin pie is a reason to live.’”
Maybe he’s right. Just look around at the number of pumpkin-flavored items available this time of year. We can enjoy pumpkin-flavored coffee, beer, bread, muffins, doughnuts, ice cream and so much more. Friend Judy Reinecker boasts of adding pumpkin to her tortilla soup for added nutrition.
There is a National Pie Day on Jan. 23, and we can all celebrate pie then if we choose, but we don’t have to wait that long for pumpkin, apple, cherry, pecan, chocolate, lemon meringue or any of the other “classics.”
I hope that, whatever your personal taste or preference, you will have the chance to indulge in a slice of pie this Thanksgiving Day. I also hope you will be grateful for it.
