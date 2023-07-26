The headline on this article could be a bit misleading, but it does suitably fit my content.
I was walking to my car one day last week and happened to look up at the top of a small dead tree. Resting on the very pinnacle branch on a thin stick was a large dragonfly.
I thought people may think it was in reference to carnival food sold at the Miami County Fair this week.
It was holding perfectly still so I was able to see that its wings were clear with black spots. “What kind of dragonfly is it?” I asked myself.
Being the curious sort, I discovered it to be a spotted skimmer. On another tree not 4 feet away was another one of a different variety.
To discover what species of skimmer it was, I would have had to catch and inspect it closely because there are about 20 different skimmers.
Skimmers are a common variety in the dragonfly family and are known as “perchers.” Can you guess why? Because they like to perch on top of sticks and vegetation or crops. Probably looking for flies, mosquitoes, and little, tiny insects to eat.
Dragonflies will fly out, grab the prey in its legs and fly back to devour it. For those of you that don’t care for mosquitoes, a dragonfly is your pal.
The United States has about 450 different species of dragonflies. Luckily in Kansas, experts say there are about 43, but that includes damselflies. Is this getting confusing?
I hope not. Dragonflies have larger heads and thicker bodies and look more “buff” than damselflies, which are very petite and thin bodied.
Both flying insects have four wings, but damsels like to keep their wings close to their bodies, while dragonflies show all four wings.
And boy howdy, can they fly! Thirty miles per hour forwards, backwards, sideways, and they can hover. They are pretty cool bugs!
~~~
We made a trip to the southeastern seaboard of Georgia, outside of Savannah. It was HOT! Very pretty with ocean waves booming on the shore, the wind blowing the sand across the dunes, but very hot.
I think I have become an old fuddy-duddy when it comes to being too hot and sweaty on hot sand that burns your feet, with waves that knock you down and senseless (some poor soul lost their dentures to some waves!).
If I fall in the ocean, I can’t get up. The knees and back don’t work in a balanced and stable status anymore.
After being hit by healthy, large, Atlantic Ocean waves, which are taller than my head, there is always an under-tow and another wave to follow. I either drown or look like a beached whale in a multi-colored bathing suit.
One very interesting thing about this part of the Atlantic is the female sea turtles that come to 18 area islands, crawl to the high tide area, dig a nest, lay 100-150 ping-pong-ball sized eggs, bury them with sand, and crawl back to the ocean in one night. The people of Tybee Island and many others from the area have a vested interest in saving the nests and the turtles. Thank goodness. It makes me grandly happy.
In past years, the nest watchers would discover a new nest, mark it carefully with sticks and orange tape, and add a sign about not hassling or disturbing the nests.
Unfortunately, the island’s coyote population figured out the nest marking system and started raiding the nests, along with the friendly raccoons. Scientists at the Tybee Island Marine Museum created a grate that now fits over the eggs, allows the baby turtles to climb out, but animals cannot dig in. I do hope this works.
The museum had a “straggler,” a baby turtle who got caught in the trash on the beach and was too weak to continue its way to the ocean. By law, they can keep the turtle for three years and then it must be released. Ike, the turtle’s name, will be released sometime in September.
Ike was swimming around in a large tank that IKEA had purchased for him. Every time he passed by the window, I looked in his large, gorgeous, engaging eyes with him looking back at me (I felt).
For some reason the whole situation brought me to tears, thinking of his perilous days ahead, the problems in the ocean, and trash aplenty. But, also the idea of being saved from the perilous beginnings and having so many people adore and appreciate and revere this little turtle, so it can be released back to its big blue home.
Speaking of turtles, I have not seen many box turtles this summer. This does concern me. Maybe they have been on the move out in the fields, and I haven’t noticed. Normally they will come out as a precursor to rain and begin crossing the roads.
With all the issues with climate change I worry about insects that I haven’t seen or reptiles that are missing. It is a scary situation.
~~~
How are the gardens growing? I planted many flowers this spring. Some are quite lovely, and others are covered with over-grown weeds around the circumference, so the beauty is hidden. Tis a shame. I got a machete for my birthday to chop these monstrous pests to the ground.
The only vegetable I am growing happens to be tomatoes, and I have quite a variety. I bought my plants from a couple south of Paola across from Gerken’s Rent-all.
I believe I got seven very healthy plants: huge yellow tomatoes, ping-pong sized red tomatoes, a maroon-colored tomato that has delicious fruit, a purple tomato, and orange tomatoes.
When I planted them, I thought they were properly spaced for roaming plants. Well, my tomato plants are all intertwined like a map of New York City. They are all very healthy, verdant vines, but the tomatoes are trapped hither and thither everywhere. I consider it a winning crop. They are edible and quite savory.
In this heat, be cool. Be algid. Be frosty. Stay polar. Be gelid. Be icy.
