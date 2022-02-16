I have another life-altering eagle story.
We were in northwest Missouri recently when the ice was upon the rivers. Driving near the Grand River along Highway 36, as other cars and trucks were barreling along with nary a worry or intention in mind, I noticed a couple of blobs in a tree. Being the nature noticer in the passenger’s seat, I was a bit inquisitive at what they might be.
At first, I thought they were squirrel nests. There are a goodly number of big leafy masses in the trees around there, so as we approached I noticed there being more than a couple of blobs.
Yes! Not two. Not three, but five. FIVE bald eagles all sitting together in a large cottonwood tree adjacent to the partly frozen river. Two had the white heads, the adults, and the other three were splotchy brown and white, the juveniles.
My heart did sing! Unbelievable! Just unbelievable! My body was covered in goosebumps for miles.
I hope you are just as excited at seeing eagles or hawks as I am.
Later this month and into March you should see red-tailed hawks pairing-up. You will see them soaring high in the sky and calling to each other. Sometimes the male will pass some prey to the female in mid-air to impress her. Very romantic!
Did you know that red-tails are monogamous and may mate for life? There used to be a pair that would perch together on a Spring Hill exit sign… one facing north and one facing south. I would look for them whenever I headed that direction. Unfortunately, there is only one solo hawk after the mate was seen as carnage by the roadway. It made me very sad.
Hawks will use the same nest year after year. They both look for sticks to construct or repair it, but the female puts it together and adds the finishing touches. Two to five eggs will be laid.
Keep your eyes to the sky for this amazing and phenomenal happening.
~~~
I have been on the lookout for info about deer hunting this year. I did contact Zack Ramsey, from Hillsdale State Park, for his experiences.
Ramsey is originally from Colorado where he hunted quite often, but white-tail are his favorite game to hunt here in the Midwest. He said that Kansas, Iowa and Missouri have “world-class” bucks.
“Here there are great management practices that allow the larger bucks to mature from five to seven years old and in the 140- to 150-inch class,” Ramsey said. “In Colorado, I hunted every year but would only shoot a good buck every three years or so.”
Zack likes to use a ladder stand.
“It takes a lot of work with a lot of scouting to hone in on where they are going to be,” he said.
He told me that the deer in our area have so many opportunities to find food and are so healthy.
Ramsey said that since moving to Kansas he has gotten one every year and that it’s been a lot of fun. Zack tries to put a doe and a buck in his chest freezer each year and the meat will last until next deer season.
When hunting with his father-in-law this past fall, at the beginning of the rut, they went to several stands trying to find a herd of deer. It was almost dark, and they were preparing to leave when the two spotted a large buck standing on a hillside. Down below was his parcel of does in a soybean field.
Zack got down on the ground and started crawling through the field. To better see the buck he stood up.
At this point, they locked eyes, and he shot “right where it was supposed to go.”
~~~
A woman with whom I work, Caitlin Hirt from Garnett, told me she has been hunting for seven years. She started so that she and her fiance could do something together.
They hunt on both family and private land. She uses a deer stand, but he prefers what is called “saddle hunting.” This is done by hanging up in a tree with a harness and climbing sticks.
“Because you can use any tree that you can climb, this type of hunting has many options,” Hirt said.
They both hunt with bows and with rifles for deer. They process their own meat, which takes a lot of patience and processing equipment. Caitlin and her fiance mix the deer meat with pork to add flavor and juices to prevent dryness.
“The best part is that our freezers are filled with meat,” Hirt said. “We even save the heart. It is sliced up and fried.”
Caitlin told me she enjoys the opportunity to sit outside where it is quiet and have time to think for herself. Looking for wildlife is another reason for hunting from a deer stand.
