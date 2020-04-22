You know what I really love about this year’s spring? It is appearing slowly.
The leaves on some trees are gradually showing their greenliness while others are not quite sure the feelings in their roots and core are ready. The leisure foliage of our eastern Kansas hillsides has been a joy to behold.
I am so happy that the redbuds are still with us in yards and peeking through the other trees in the forest.
It kind of makes me sad when the first new spring things, like daffodils and crocus and hyacinths, are here for such a short time and then depart until next year. (That is a rather pessimistic point of view, and I prefer not to be that way. Instead, on the more optimistic side, when those beauties leave, more and more will appear in their places.)
~~~~~
I am sorry, but I do have to mention how cold it has been… just downright freezing. Add the wind to the temperatures, and you could have called it the “W” word...read this quietly...winter. NO! Not winter! No going backwards!
I have gooseberries ready to bloom, so for two nights in a row I was out there with sheets and blankets covering the appearing flowers so they wouldn’t freeze their buds off.
The bush’s appearance as spectral figures of the night hopefully chased Jack Frost away.
On the third night, I said to them, “Good luck, stay warm, huddle close. I hope you make it.”
Only time will tell.
~~~~~
Mary Stephenson, a lawyer here in Paola, has been out picking and preparing stinging nettles to eat. She said she plucks the leaves early, wearing cotton gloves, when the plants are short...thus preventing the poking part.
Then, she steams it like spinach, adds salt and pepper, butter and vinegar. The pie’ce de re’sistance… a dab of sour cream on top. Mary says they have a creamier taste than spinach or collard greens.
According to WebMD, the Greeks used it for a laxative, skin problems, and cooking the roots can help with urination problems in men.
The things you learn in this column.
There are other recipes I found on the Huff Post website. How about stinging nettle tortellini? Or as a soup? You can make pesto from the leaves. The most interesting is Nettle Gnudi. They are little green oval-shaped balls mixed with flour and boiled in salt water. Mmmmm… Yummy!
~~~~~
Many people have been mentioning morel mushroom hunting and finding and eating. So if you are one of those mushroom treasure hunters, it is time to head out into the woods and valleys and hillsides to find yours.
Oh, by the way, ticks, tops on my dislike list as you well know, are out and waiting for you to gravitate into their tricky-ticky little hiding places. So be prepared. They are out there.
~~~~~
I was driving my way south out of Olathe the other day. It was super windy. I noticed a vulture trying to coast on the blustery breezes about 30 feet above the ground along 169 Highway. I thought for sure I was going to witness a vulturific accident with the wires on both sides of the road.
Somehow, someway the giant bird twisted itself weaving and wriggling through one set of wires to the other side of the road, where it did the same thing without touching a wire.
I honestly don’t know how the bird maneuvered itself through the maze. They must be very insightful and sagacious when it comes to the wind and man-made things.
I continued southward toward 175th Street when I noticed brown smoke hanging in the air, caught in the wind.
It turned out to be the topsoil blowing off the former tree farm on the southwest corner of the big intersection. The air was filled with cocoa-colored dust.
I looked to the middle of the field and noticed areas of gullies cut through where the soil had seriously eroded. What a terrible shame!
With farmers being great soil conservationists these days, this sight was both troublesome and unusual.
~~~~~
It is Earth Day/Earth Week… 50 years old. I hope you have plans to celebrate this momentous occasion doing something positive for our planet, our home, our place in space.
We have a road full of trash nearby that is just waiting to be collected.
I have planted three trees so far and a multitude of flowers. I hope you have something up your Earthly sleeves.
I have been a strong advocate for nature. I have made a personal promise to respect, honor and regard the world around me with adoration. Yes, I love trees! Yes, I love dandelions! Yes, I love clean water and the animals that fly and walk the Earth.
My hope is after reading my words in this column, you too have become a nature noticer.
