Slaveholders and European-American northerners in the antebellum and post Civil War era worked to establish and maintain social, political and economic dominance over African-Americans by barring their access to even basic education.
This placed African-Americans at a social, political and economic disadvantage and prevented them from enjoying the full benefits of participation in the mainstream of American culture and life.
Indeed, when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and other Civil Rights activists worked to end segregation and discrimination against African-Americans in the 1950s and 1960s, one of their primary goals was to work to ensure that African-Americans had equal access to educational opportunities.
Slaveholders and northern European-Americans recognized that if African-Americans acquired an equal education to that of European-Americans, and demonstrated that indeed, African-Americans were the intellectual equals of European-Americans, then their carefully crafted social and racial theories that asserted that African-Americans were intellectually inferior to European-Americans would be exposed as the fallacious assertion that it was.
This is why eloquent speakers like Frederick Douglass, whose strong, fiery intellect produced speeches that attacked the racism of the mid-19th century, threatened racist European-Americans of the 1850s and 1860s to the point that he was accused by some European-Americans of being a white man wearing makeup or an abolitionist fraud.
For to the carefully maintained European-American racist mindset, no African-American was intellectually capable of the intellectual acuity that Frederick Douglass possessed.
Slaveholders worked to ensure that African-Americans had no access to education, and it was illegal in some southern states to even teach an African-American to read and write.
Following the Civil War during reconstruction, European-American abolitionists, among them John Brown’s daughter, Annie Brown, traveled to the South and opened Freedmen’s schools, which were packed with hundreds of African-Americans of all ages who thirsted for education.
When African-Americans learned to read and write, they became a social, political and economic threat to the dominance of racist European-Americans in the South, and as soon as they could muster up the political and economic power to do so, they segregated public schools and ensured that African-American schools were underfunded, and anything but “separate but equal.”
Northerners shared in the effort to ensure that African-Americans’ access to education was either limited or non-existent in many, but not all, communities in the antebellum and post Civil War North.
African-Americans in the North were forced to attend segregated public schools that were underfunded and, like southern segregated schools, were not “separate but equal” on any level.
Indeed, the famous “Brown vs Board of Education” case that ended school segregation in 1854 was originally filed due to segregated schools in Topeka, Kansas.
“Knowledge is Power,” and the racist European-American slaveholders of the South and racist northerners of the antebellum and post Civil War United States certainly knew that.
They actively worked to ensure that African-Americans were denied access to education in the mid-19th century and beyond as a means of ensuring that African-Americans could not threaten the social, political and economic dominance that they held over African-Americans in American culture and life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.