The plan, my friends, is indeed “afoot.”
It started several weeks ago and will climax on this Friday, April 9. That plan, of course, is to express gratitude and encouragement to school staff members who have continued to provide for our children’s well-being through this second Spring of Covid.
I don’t know who all were involved in the concept, but the letter requesting participation came from Connie Hebert. She asked simply that each of us would take the time to write notes of thanks to a school employee. Those notes can still be dropped off at four sites in Osawatomie: the library, First Option Bank, school district offices or the OZone. They are due by Friday and will be distributed to our “essential” workers — those who assure continuing education, development and growth of students.
The call was to those of us in Unified School District 367 — Osawatomie — but I hope that the idea spreads into other districts in the county and even beyond.
I am definitely partisan in this matter. While I have no immediate family members attending local schools, I do have great-nieces and nephew who do, and I care about them. I was a teacher in my first career, as were my sisters. I married an educator, and we have extended family teaching, administering and consulting in educational matters. I value teachers and I also respect and honor all those who make their jobs possible and bearable. Thank you all.
Today’s school staff, both direct and support, have had a rough time these past 13 months. The pandemic caused schools to be closed and reopened, hybrid forms of learning to be developed and placed additional burdens on all involved.
Those parents who have sacrificed to help their children continue to learn also merit thanks. So do administrators and members of school boards who have made the hard decisions. This journey has been difficult and unpredictable.
I am reminded of another problem time for education and of the 1863 statement by then State Supt. of Education Isaac T. Goodnow (he of K-State fame). Amazed at the progress of education in troubled times, he wrote “despite the border troubles of 1855 and 1856, the financial crisis of 1857, the drought of 1860 and...the rebellion of 1861” schooling continues. “If, with one-seventh of our population in the army, with the excitement and dangers of guerilla raids, we can show continual progress in the work of education, no greater compliment can be paid to the virtue, intelligence and heroism of our citizens.”
Our system of public education is one to be celebrated. In Kansas, the first school law was one of the initial acts of the first Territorial Legislature when it met in August, 1855. That law provided for the establishment of common schools in every county of the Territory, “open and free for every class of white citizens between the ages of five and 21 years.” The exclusion of color was deleted three years later, in 1858. In addition to required subject matter, the legislature listed goals to be instilled: “the principles of morality, justice and sacred regard for truth.”
I don’t know the current statistics regarding numbers of students, school employees, buildings, property values or any of the vital information needed to plan an educational system. I do know that the skills and dedication of our school employees are invaluable in maintaining progress in our students and in our communities.
I have written my thank-you notes, but those are not enough to assure that each representative of our schools receives at least one. In a way, this is an addendum. Thank you, school employees, for transporting, housing, feeding, protecting, encouraging and teaching our children to become participating citizens. You and your efforts are appreciated.
