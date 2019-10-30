This coming Tuesday, Nov. 5, could be a busy one.
We have to vote and then can join the observance of Osawatomie State Hospital Day. It will be held in the administration building there from 9 to 11 in the morning. It commemorates the 153rd anniversary of that hospital’s first admission.
Keep your evening open for another event and allow me to tell you a bit more about that.
Miami County has a new book and a newly-published author. The book is “The Last Hug, A Storm is Coming.” According to the book’s cover, its writer is David C. French. The title page, however, identifies him as the guy we all know — Dave French.
Dave taught and coached for 34 years in the Osawatomie schools and now is Director of Aquatics at the OZone, still working for the school district. He has received many honors for his teaching, has been the guiding force for our Over the Rainbow Community Garden and, in 2013, was named Osawatomie’s Citizen of the Year.
His event, to be held at the Osawatomie Public Library at 6 that evening, is being publicized as a “Book Talk.” That seems apt for reasons I will explain shortly. Copies of his book will be available for purchase. If you want an advance copy, they are available online at Amazon and at Chris’ Cafe and Bakery on Main Street.
A community leader with a remarkable ability to connect with kids, Dave has written a personal and revealing narrative of his life to date. In it, he shares his story and his beliefs and the purpose he has found in his life — a purpose that led to the book’s publication.
He quotes writer Leo Rosten on the very first page: “I think the purpose of life is to be useful, to be responsible and to be compassionate. It is above all to matter, to count, to stand for something, to have made a difference that you lived at all.”
Dave continues in his own words, adhering to a recurring motif: Good Happens... wherever life leads us, whatever brings us to tears, we can survive and learn and grow.
His story is largely his response to a dream of an impending storm, a dream Dave had back in 2009. It took the intervening 10 years to write. His faith (and, I think, the strong women in his life) helped him deal with the tragedies and ordeals of his adulthood, including a near-fatal accident. He tells us in detail how “his endurance grew” and what the storm in his life has been about.
The “talk” will undoubtedly be an emotional one because the book on which it is based is full of authentic feeling. What I am writing here is not meant to be a book review. I am writing in the hope of calling attention to the work and its author.
Dave French has found a way to deal with the losses in his life. Perhaps we can witness his efforts and healing and find a way to do some of our own.
Talking helps us find a way through grieving. Dave talks to us through what he has written. Let’s be there to hear it. We may learn something that will help us on our own journeys.
We know about the storms. Let’s find the hugs.
