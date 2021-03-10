Osawatomie was founded by abolitionists and was a desired destination for African-Americans escaping slavery.
Slave hunters who entered the Osawatomie area seeking to find their escaped slaves found that they did not receive a friendly welcome from the community’s abolitionists. Eli Snyder was a militant abolitionist who did not tolerate slave hunters, as a party of slave hunters found out in the fall of 1858.
A party of slave hunters were chasing an escaped slave who found his way to Osawatomie during the fall of 1858. Andrea’s History of Kansas, published in 1882, stated “The slave party arriving in the neighborhood of Osawatomie discovered the hiding place of the fugitive, and informed an old and trusted Missouri friend of the object of his mission. Suspicion was somehow excited in the minds of the Free State men as to what that object was. Several members of the Underground Railway Company were immediately notified of the interesting condition of the affairs. They promptly rallied their forces, proceeded at once to where the fugitive slave was staying and took him to the house of the latter’s Missouri friend.”
The leader of the determined group of abolitionists who took the escaped slave to his master was Eli Snyder, a local blacksmith who was, putting it mildly, not shy on any level about putting shoe leather into his beliefs. Eli Snyder set about to teach the slave hunters a lesson they would never forget.
Andrea’s history of Kansas continues “To the great surprise of the master, the slave was brought in and introduced to him. The object of the call and the introduction was not, however, for the purpose of surrendering up the fugitive, the master and his companions and his resident Missouri friend very quickly discovered; but it was to inform them in the first place that the Dredd Scott decision was null and void in Kansas, and that the soil in Kansas should not be made the hunting ground for the slave owner; and that in the second place that the owner of this slave should aid him on his way to Canada instead of taking him back to Missouri. Accordingly, the master was compelled to hand over to his former ‘chattel,’ his overcoat, undercoat, and vest, next his pocket book, from which about $300 was taken, then he was obliged to exchange his pantaloons for those of the negro, and then off came a fine pair of boots, which were also involuntarily exchanged for an old pair that the negro had on. Eli Snyder then forced the slave hunter to give “Washington,” the escaped slave his and the slave hunter’s horse and saddle to ride in style to Canada.
Eli Snyder and the abolitionist founders of Osawatomie were a dedicated, tough group of men and women who were willing to risk their lives to work to abolish slavery and help slaves escape from bondage.
