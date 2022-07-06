“Elvis” is now showing at local theaters! I thought it was going to be a “rip off,” but it is definitely a go-to film!
In fact, I believe you will leave the theater having a deeper, almost personal understanding of who Elvis was and the world he lived in.
It has heart. It has depth. And it has truth.
This particularly applies to Elvis’ relationship to Colonial Parker. Indeed, the film focuses on and brings out a far more definitive understanding of that relationship. One that reveals Elvis’ belief that they had a father/son relationship.
A relationship that Elvis, toward the end of his life, began to recognize was and had always been an exploitive relationship by Parker.
You see that moment. You feel that moment. And, you leave with a deeper (and sadder) understanding of Elvis. Lisa Marie, Elvis’ daughter, said, in an interview, that she wished everybody could see the film —it truly reflected her dad.
I give this film 5 stars out of 5.
