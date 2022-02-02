Normally, I find February to be dreary and wintry and dismal, bleak and blah.
It is one of those months that we must endure. Twenty-eight days of winter survival skills in order to arrive at the more verdurous and sanguine days of spring.
I thought of some things I plan to do this month to drive away the winter humdrums.
The first is to notice how much more light there is every day. The sun now hangs just a teensy bit longer in the sky. This really does improve your daily outlook and appreciation for February. Works for me!
Find some place to sit and absorb the sunshine. It is imperative to get some vitamin D for good health. I bought a sun lamp last year to help with seasonal affective disorder. It truly helped with depression on those long, dark days.
The other day you could have found me on the south side of my house, out of the cold north 46-degree breeze, sitting in my Adirondack rocking chair absorbing the sunshine on my shoulders and face.
~~~
I think investing in skin lotion products may be profitable. My hands make little sandpaper noises when I rub them against things. Dry… very dry skin. You know you’re in trouble when upon rubbing your hands together little sparks start to fly.
A really good idea is to go outside and tolerate the frosty air. Dressing warmly with a lot of layers will make the adventure to the Polar Zone more bearable. While you’re out there, find some small, little bit of beauty to brighten your day.
~~~
The other day, when the temperature was just above freezing, my 4-year-old grandson wanted to go outside to go hunting. I thought that he had to be kidding, but, alas, he grabbed his coat and headed for the door.
He is not one for going outside by himself, so I was invited to join him.
I told him emphatically, “I am not going to hunt for zombies!” Which is something little boys like to do these days.
He agreed and said, “That’s OK. We are going to hunt for elk and moose and bison.”
I sat in the make-believe deer stand as the wind whipped around the yard. I started bugling like an elk to call them in. (I assumed all my neighbors were at work and wouldn’t mind my delightful elk sounds.)
My grandson started laughing, and so did I. What a perfect way to add delight and joy to the cold day with some laughter!
With a make-believe gun he shot the elk and followed the “blood trail” under the trees. I was then told that we’re going to “gut it” right there. He then pretended to throw the carcass around and over his shoulders.
Oh my and goodness me! This grandchild of mine is so dissimilar to me. He loves to go out hunting whether for real or pretend. He and his father have already been out in the woods and have gotten a deer together. He was thrilled.
Anyway… back to the hunt.
We whispered in hushed tones, like they do on hunting shows, after seeing a huge pretend moose in our scope. Because I am genuinely crazy about moose, with stuffed toys and figurines and puppets and an adorable, large fuzzy moose foot-stand (which I would love to give to a fellow moose-lover), he continually teases me about nabbing one in the yard.
This time, though, I averted his attention away from destroying a moose and told him to take aim at some pretend ducks as I impersonated them also.
At this point his face and mine were bright red from the cold. My nose was frozen as well as my toes, which is my first indicator of you-better-get-inside advice.
As we headed to the house my husband appeared outside growling like a bear and hiding behind a tree. The pretend gun was raised in protection. Of course, the poor bear was a target for ammunition.
After a wailing death, the bear, with us bringing up the rear, entered the house with laughter once again.
~~~
I have been speaking with several individuals about deer hunting and fully intended to write about their experiences this week. They will be the topic next time.
My February Cold Weather Improvement Ideas took up more space than I reckoned.
I did find this very thought provoking quote from environmentalist and avid rain forest conservationist, John Seed, “May we speak in all human councils on behalf of the animals, plants, and landscapes of the earth.”
This idea goes well with the committees involved in the proposed sports facility in Wallace Park. My thoughts and ideas have evolved from informative to oppositional. I am not certain that if you build them they will come.
