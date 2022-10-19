Please forgive my absence. This month has given me a challenge for my creative time.
The company for whom I work celebrates thoroughly the follies, entertainment and festivities of the fall season.
As the weeks have progressed, I’ve been thinking about what to write, what to express, and some observations that may interest you.
I hope you have had the opportunity to look skyward at the passing birds heading south for warmth.
I have spoken with some extraordinary individuals about frogs and fishing and fun things in nature; finding geese along Bull Creek and listening for their eerie calls.
My hopes are that you have been able to get out and about to observe all the differences in our area.
Earlier this month, when we were stuck in steamy days and nights, I was concerned if any autumnal days would arrive. After just a few shocking evenings of chill, the verdant colors began to disappear. The sun’s setting has shifted farther southward and earlier in the evening. Fall fell.
The crops are now, for the most part, out of the fields and tucked safely away for the winter. When the farmers’ fields are empty, that is a sure sign for autumnal times.
I know so many people travel many miles eastward to see the “fall colors.” But, as the past few weeks have passed by, I have seen some prestigious and distinguished cool Kansas colors right here in our own backyards.
I say, “Stay home! Save a lot of money. Travel to Fontana, Parker, Bucyrus, Beagle or Baldwin City. Osawatomie has some cool colors. Travel to Louisburg, Lane, and Hillsdale and around the lake, over to Ottawa, Centerville. A leisurely drive to Somerset…”
I enjoy the trees, of course, but the grasses and shrubs, at eye level, are quite attractive too. If you take the back roads and drive slowly so no one will honk or get angry at you for enjoying the flora, you should be very thrilled.
~~~
This leads me into my next topic of discussion. I won’t spend too much time on it, but it does involve the outdoors, and I imagine it does concern many who drive along the new highway area 68.
I do wonder what the officials will call this stretch of thoroughfare? For us old-timers we had Old 68 and New 68. Will this be New-New 68? The Twisty-Turnway? Dead Creature Drive? Angry Avenue?
I have encountered areas of kasplattered, no-hope-of-survival patches of death along the thruways that are now 55 miles per hour…or, are supposed to be 55 miles per hour. My lands! People have no patience for driving at a lower speed limit for the workers or for other drivers or animals or trees.
Yes, I drive a small, red, old, sports car which, I have been told, is a “cop magnet.” I, therefore, do drive the posted speed limit because I don’t wish to add a tarnished record to my name. Numerous times I have been passed by someone going far beyond the speed limit.
On a nice day recently, I was toddling along with my top down west of the highway work zone approaching the roundabout. Someone was honking their horn behind me. Assuming they happened to be someone I knew and being of the benevolent nature that I am, I waved in a friendly manner.
NO! They were not a road well-wisher, if you get my drift… with a finger lift. Really?! Well, with a high-ho gray car and away they pulled off and zoomed around me.
A friend of mine received a citation for driving over the speed limit in a work zone worth $380. She told me that for that price someone can give her 380 fingers. She plans on driving the correct speed limits.
~~~
There have been a bazillion shlamillion gulls at Hillsdale Lake. Someone said they were passing over the dam the other evening and saw the main channel covered in white birds. In the middle of this giant white blob looking a lot like an ink blot was a fisherman standing in his boat.
Wouldn’t that have been a wonderful experience? Being surrounded by all those gulls at one time on one day would be just a thrill. (Unless they all decided to take off at the same time and, at the same time, decided to express their alimentary canals. Excuse me if you are reading this at the breakfast table.)
There are ten different species of gulls that can be found in Kansas. We don’t have SEAgulls because we don’t live by the sea, of course, but they all are now basically called gulls because they can be found on land and water.
To be able to say what specific breed of gull we have around here would be impossible for me. I was looking at some drawings of gulls and could barely see any difference. Gray on the back and white on the bottom…. White head.
They said some had yellow feet. OK. If the gull is on the water their… feet… are … you got it — Under the water. If they are flying, the binoculars would have to be mighty powerful to see the little feet. But some gulls have pink feet that turn yellow with age. I would have to become an ornithologist.
~~~
A huge congratulations to Osawatomie for their recent grant. Your new trails for walking and bike riding will be a great asset for your community. I will look forward to seeing and reporting on its progress in future columns.
~~~
Throughout these fall months I have been waiting and waiting for monarch butterflies to journey through on their pilgrimage to Mexico. Apparently, I missed the whole thing. Was I asleep? Did they barrel through on the breezes from the north? Or, are they that endangered and in terrible peril of extinction?
I have always seen so many monarchs on their winged wonders on their way. This is certainly a frightening proposition.
I found a great quote with which to end this week. The author is unknown: “A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye.”
