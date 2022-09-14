Sitting before my keys I see the wind billowing our flag with a northerly breeze. It has cooled off nicely, bringing with it some much needed rain.

Someone I know went to the K-State game in Manhattan where the rain absolutely poured down in buckets. They became totally drenched and chilled as they headed back to their parking area, leaving the game early.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

