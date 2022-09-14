Sitting before my keys I see the wind billowing our flag with a northerly breeze. It has cooled off nicely, bringing with it some much needed rain.
Someone I know went to the K-State game in Manhattan where the rain absolutely poured down in buckets. They became totally drenched and chilled as they headed back to their parking area, leaving the game early.
Driving home, the rain stopped suddenly at Wamego and was completely dry the remaining trip home. With two lightning delays and halftime, they were able to see the last two quarters of the game in the warmth of home.
The KU win at West Virginia wasn’t without rain either. Both Kansas teams were victorious! This ends the sports review for this column.
~~~
I read in the Farmers’ Almanac that we should cherish the warm weather while we can. It reports that the winter season for 2022-2023 in the Midwest will be called the “Hibernation Zone.” The majority of the United States will be super cold.
The Almanac wrote, “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? … be ready to shake, shiver, and shovel.”
Oh no! Their predictions are 80 percent correct. If you are a cold-loving individual, the indicators are on your side. I am more of a moderate. Digging out the winter woolies will be on my list.
~~~
The title of this column came to me early this morning as I was thinking about my substantial list of “somethings.” You have read about them in previous articles… trees (which, of course are changing and losing leaves), flowers (which shall be mentioned later), butterflies (monarchs which shall also be mentioned), birds (which have adored their fancy seed delights throughout the year, with a few intermissions) and so on, and so on with a long assiduous list.
Not all of you happen to have the same lengthy compilation of “nature loves,” and that is perfectly fine.
I recently spoke with a gentleman who looks forward to this time of year because he loves to hunt and wishes to take his newly hunter-safety-awarded daughter with him. She also finds this a delight.
There are numerous hunters who consider this a personal thrill for them. I admire them as long as it is done legally, respectful of land owners, and used for consumption. It is a fine “something” for countless individuals and scores money into conservation efforts around the country.
(People who shoot rhinos, lions, porcupines, or giraffes for “delight and pleasure” get a look of disdain from me. Are you planning on a rousing barbecue of revelers with your rhino ribs? This kind of activity really irks me down deep into my 67-year-old soul, and always has.)
Excuse my platform forwardness, please.
~~~
There are so many people out fishing with their “something” these days. Being on or near water brings feelings of peace, looking at the natural beauty of the surroundings, listening to the lapping of water on the hull, feeling a tug on the line, and the excitement of the catch.
Whether it be the snag or hook of your life or the most minute fishy figure, the gratification of the bobber going under awakens one’s heart. Fishing is an outdoor feeling of excitement.
~~~
I know a woman from Hillsdale who adores hiking. She has conquered all the pathways around Hillsdale Lake, hiked mountains of trails in Colorado, and many miles with Boy Scout troops. Hiking happens to be many people’s “something.”
Many, many more “somethings” are out there to enjoy in nature that I haven’t mentioned here. Please let me know of your nature-loving activities.
~~~
I have had some readers reach out to me with ideas and helpful tips.
Carol Gallaway recently wrote to me about adding flowers and having less lawn area: “There’s a big push to reduce lawn where possible and convert wildlife/pollinator friendly plants…At homegrownnationalpark.org you can get wildlife haven on the map. You can also get certified by Monarch Watch and/or National Wildlife Federation.”
I looked up the Homegrown National Park site and found it to be very interesting. I encourage you to look at it. I especially encourage city leaders to view it before adding baseball fields, parking lots and other habitat ruining spaces.
According to the map, there is only ONE individual in Miami County shown on the map as having an area specified as a garden planted with vegetation intended for nature. Come on Miami County, and other counties, let’s get with it and provide more habitat for nature and add to the map.
Douglas Tallamay, the co-founder of Homegrown National Park, said we should be creating ecological landscapes instead of lawns which are examples of “deadscaping” and are purely representing a status system and nothing more. Thank you Ms. Gallaway.
Another reader, Linda Randall, had an idea for my very weedy garden. She told me her father places tin under the mulch to provide weed protection. It is also helpful with cutouts around plants or shrubs. She also said that it was great for weeds but not for your garden.
~~~
I have been extolling my luck with the lack of ticks crawling their creepy legs on me. Well, guess what? You betcha! One of those itsy-bitsy, tiny little freckle ticks got me! Grrrrrr!
Right on the leg! I was just thinking about how pleased I was with a summer of no tick bites. Now I have a large, itchy reminder of a personal offender. Nasty things!
~~~
Butterfly numbers have plunged by 50 percent, according to the North American Butterfly Association. There are several possible reasons: a bad winter, overuse of pesticides, and habitat destruction.
One of my problems with my garden is the lack of late summer flowers that butterflies like. Right now, along the highways and fields, the only noticeable flowers are sunflowers.
Luckily, the soon-to-be migrating monarch butterflies, as well as many other butterflies, like the nectar. If there is milkweed next to the sunflowers it makes their life all the better.
Keep your eye out for the migrating monarchs. They are now classified as an endangered species. Welcome them with open arms and eyes and hearts and wish them well on their 3,000-mile trip to Mexico.
~~~
May you continue to enjoy your “something” in nature. Right now, blue jays are at my bird feeder, a hummingbird is enjoying a snack from my purple Rose of Sharon, and a lively group of goldfinches are eating seed from my extremely tall sunflowers.
