Goodness me! It is cold from the nose to the toes!
It is to be expected since the chill of January has settled into the hills and valleys of Miami County.
I am writing on the evening of the 15th when we awoke to find snow covering the ground and clinging to the trees.
It was a beautiful scene to behold. Branches and bark, on the north sides, were covered in white like paint on a picket fence.
All evergreens were topped like creamy vanilla frosting on one of Mother Nature’s cupcakes.
Snow is much more appreciated from the warmth of the indoors looking out.
Driving on this day was NOT so delightful. Goodness me again!
~~~
I hope you participated in the celebration of Wild Bird Day on January 5th. Seed cakes, suet blocks and a favorite variety of fruit and nuts and seeds were provided for my backyard birds, of which there were aplenty.
I have two feeders… one in the front of the house and one off the back porch. This is so I can watch birds from wherever I plan to sit.
For the first time since I began feeding the neighborhood birds, I now have a squirrel.
Never had one before. This brave red squirrel is quite nimble and clever. Its back legs hang from two thin wires of the feeder’s top, spread-eagled and facing downward into the seed trough.
At first I was a tad bit upset that he was stealing the feast of my little feathered friends. I quickly remembered how much I have enjoyed watching the red and black squirrels as they bounced and chased and cajoled through the neighborhood.
I also realized that while the squirrel merrily ate its meal, the scattering of seeds coincided and, therefore, fed the birds on the snowy ground.
~~~
I have been reading with some concern about the production and progress of the new ballfields in Wallace Park in Paola. So far only one individual has raised obvious concerns about flooding issues with buildings in this area.
Now, I love baseball and softball and soccer just like many in the area have confessed. I am not one for raising eyebrows or a major ruckus with construction projects, but with this game plan I do have uncertainties.
I don’t wish to offend anyone, but… Has there been an environmental impact determined for the park and surroundings?
What will happen once the monster diggers start the process? All recognizable real, live carbon reducing grass is removed, scraped from the earth, sacrificing the living underground environment with it.
I did some research, homeguides.sf.com; sodsolutions.com; homestratoshere.com. Firstly, there is nothing like real grass for the feeling and knowing of the life below and above… dandelions in right-field, grubs, emerging June bugs, worms in a puddle and my favorite, fireflies.
Once artificial turf or grass is in place there will be no access for any living creature to grow below.
Hard core is brought in along with sand and lots of gravel plus the artificial covering. There will no longer be a carbon exchange.
Real grass can cool the surrounding environment. With artificial turf the sun’s heat is retained and emits quite a temperature increase…20 to 50 degrees.
The biodiversity of the park (which is another whole column) will be totally changed.
The material from which the turf is made contains toxic material. Uh oh! It will seep arsenic, cadmium, lead, and zinc into the adjoining soil and water that will last for centuries. The fields are made of plastic materials so our waterways, which are already dealing with tons of microplastics, will only supplement this detrimental environmental issue.
I haven’t yet mentioned the little chopped-up tires that come with the turf. They contain a multitude of chemicals and metals. It has been noted that breathing in the fumes from the crumbled tires is hard on asthmatics.
The turf cannot absorb any rain water. Even though the fields do have drainage systems, the water has to go somewhere.
All Paola water leads to the creek.
Good ol’ Bull Creek, that is known for its floods and murky waters carrying who knows what with it, will flood, as Mrs. Shields has well stated.
I have been down by the creek after a flood, and the odor leaves something to be desired. If the flooding gets to the turf, there will be long-term effects. It cannot fend off bacteria or fungus.
Sure, I would like to see improved places for playing sports of all sorts. I am NOT opposed to that. I just want to consider all of the implications for spending millions of dollars and the potential for future health and environmental risks.
Enjoy the winter wonders of the outdoors!
