I know some feel that summer begins after Memorial Day … pools open, camps start, white is a welcomed color to wear. Sure thing. I’m still going to call it spring because plants are still blooming, birds are still arriving, and mornings remain cool and comfy without the humidity.
The evenings around here have been just delightful and full of wonder. We often sit in garden chairs watching traffic, reading, or playing with our young pup. So far, the mosquitoes have not been on the attack. I don’t think there has been enough rain to supply puddles for them to start their large families.
The other day, though, Paolans on the western outskirts of town received a real storm with mighty winds, piles of hail, and rain. The hail was dime-sized and appeared to resemble snow, shredding leaves and flowers and knocking down branches.
At my house, about seven miles east, we were as dry as the July dust. What was up with that? We had the clouds, the wind, but no drops. Well, I think we got 23.
I tried to put some flags in the ground for Memorial Day. I pushed and shoved about one inch into the hard topsoil. A lot of water was needed to moisten the soil enough to get the sticks into the ground. I thought, “Golly gee! If it stays this dry, we shall be in trouble when it REALLY gets hot.”
~~~
I have had Baltimore orioles, the bright orange and black birds, and orchard orioles which are smaller, dark red and black, at my feeders enjoying the grape jelly. They both have an enjoyable, melodic and recognizable song that I have missed until their recent return to my area in Kansas. I marvel at their beauty.
I heard them before I saw them. After setting up my feeder, I said loudly, “OK! The jelly is in, and you can eat now!” Within just a minute or two, a male Baltimore arrived. I know he heard me. Maybe…
In my front garden I have a Major Honeysuckle vine that is loaded with a plethora of rosy pink tubelike flowers that I treasure. The hummingbirds do love the juice and the ability to perch within the branches.
A friend of mine, Glenna Murray, has shown her hummingbird feeders alive with close to 20 birds at one time buzzing around. I set up a pretty red glass feeder hoping to bring in a few more hummingbirds.
After getting it hung, I said “Here you go little hummers! Come and get it!” Within seconds … SECONDS… a bird approached my face with the sound of a helicopter hummer wanting to use the feeder. That was exciting.
~~~
All of the trees in and around our county have become verdantly lush and full of foliage… except for two trees in my yard. My mimosa is barely green, and the gingko tree is in really bad shape. The double frosts we had earlier really messed them up. The mimosa has more bare branches than leafed, and after further inspection, many are d-e-a-d. The poor thing.
The ginkgo’s leaves are stunted. They are all about half-an-inch long, or in scientific terms, about 3.5 centimeters. The forlorn and miserable-looking tree stands between two mighty oaks.
I look at my tree with optimistic hopes for a cheerful, insouciant, and relaxed summer of renewed growth. Often, I walk past, place my hand on a branch and say, “You’ll be okay, my gingko. Just wait and watch.”
~~~
My weeds have made a mighty comeback. Whoa Nellie! I felt I had conquered their little roots and shoots, but you turn your back and “ba-zap-o,” here they come again with their friends. Now it is a fight. This year they shall NOT win.
~~~
I read a very interesting article from “Nice News” about a professor at Singapore Nanyang Technical University named Yang Yaowen who has created a small (15cm x 20 cm) wind harvester that will attach to a house or apartment or shack to collect wind and convert it to energy for small-scale energy uses. The article hinted at computers and phones and for storing energy.
The device does NOT use any batteries, so it will replace the need for lithium. YES! I think this is a great start for smaller wind collectors for millions of people.
~~
I know you know by now that I hate ticks. A few months ago, I wrote about a new tick in town. Well, it IS in our town, and it is NOT good for dogs.
I work for a veterinary clinic drawing dogs and cats in Spring Hill. I noticed a sick black lab and, with an inquiring mind, asked what was wrong with the poor thing. A vet tech owned the dog and said that her dog was one of five dogs in the nation that had this new version of the Rocky Mountain tick disease of dogs.
My next question was, “Do you know where your dog got it?” She said that they often walk the trails around Lake Miola. My eyes almost popped out of my head. Yikes! Right here in our own backyards. Oh, the dog had been treated with Bravecto flea and tick medicine.
She said her dog was lethargic with a fever and acted lame in her front leg. She mentioned a few more symptoms, but I was still in shock about Lake Miola.
They are collecting ticks in small test tubes.
~~~
In Chicago, IL, they are very surprised to have some wildlife showing up in the downtown area where there has been none for years and years. Snapping turtles have been showing up in the Chicago River. A very large one named Chonk has people keeping an eye out for him and other turtles swimming there.
For decades the Chicago River was known for the raw sewage and pollutants dumped into it. My mother used to work in a high-rise building along the river back in the late 40s. The big joke was to look out the windows for dead bodies floating in the river on Mondays.
Piping plovers and a family of foxes in a park are drawing the attention of city dwellers as a heartening sign of people who finally care about their environment.
I hope you are enjoying your spring/summer.
