I know some feel that summer begins after Memorial Day … pools open, camps start, white is a welcomed color to wear. Sure thing. I’m still going to call it spring because plants are still blooming, birds are still arriving, and mornings remain cool and comfy without the humidity.

The evenings around here have been just delightful and full of wonder. We often sit in garden chairs watching traffic, reading, or playing with our young pup. So far, the mosquitoes have not been on the attack. I don’t think there has been enough rain to supply puddles for them to start their large families.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

