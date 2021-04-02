I want to share a few thoughts about women on this last day of Women’s History Month.
I’ll start by celebrating the success of our young women’s basketball teams. Both Louisburg and Osawatomie had players selected as finalists in the Sports in Kansas Players of the Year competition.
Madilyn Melton and Amiah Simmons helped lead their teams to substate and won recognition for their skills on the court. I didn’t get to see them play but enjoyed hearing and reading about their abilities. Congratulations to them and their teammates.
We owe some gratitude for this success to the national legislators who passed the Educational Amendments Act of 1972. Title IX of that Act is the one that has assured gains for women in athletics. It requires all institutions receiving federal funds to provide equal athletic opportunities for all.
That’s very different than in the past. When I was in high school, we played half-court basketball and could not compete against other schools. We didn’t have even the limited opportunity of intramural sports in college. Only one girl in 27 played any sport. Today, that statistic is two in five. Our two high school granddaughters run track and cross country, opportunities grandma and great-aunts didn’t have.
They tell me that they compete for the challenge and the socialization as much as for the physical benefits. I think they are also learning life lessons that go beyond the fields of play.
I do hate that they are learning another lesson: that racial hatred still exists in this country. The girls were born in China and became naturalized American citizens at the ages of 9 months and of 4 years. As with the Asian women recently murdered in Atlanta because of their race, “our” family members confront prejudice because they seem “different” to some.
I recently wrote about the men who drove the Klan from Kansas. A wise reader responded that hate is still present here, “not supported by sheets and crosses but at the ballot by (those who appear to be) our friends and neighbors.” He quoted another friend who cogently said, “We aren’t as afraid of sheets anymore as we are of suits.” The truth of those remarks concerns me.
I want all our children to grow up with equal chances in every area of life, and I cannot understand those who disagree. That continuing lack of equality is evident throughout our society as in the recent shabby treatment of the women competing in the NCAA tournament. Everything provided for them from playing court to training aids was inferior to that provided for the men. It’s an ongoing struggle.
Attitudes toward women have changed but not enough. We still suffer from the lack of ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. That’s the fault of politicians in suits, not sheets, who choose to devalue others.
But, enough, Margaret. It’s Spring, the season of rebirth. As the seasons change, maybe values will, too. I have to believe that women of all ages and people of all genders, races, cultures, classes and ages will somehow, some day, be treated equally.
Maybe it will take women in pant suits to replace those men in suits to get this done. I just want to see it in my lifetime. I want those girls of ours to be safe and respected. I’ll hold on to Bernard Williams’ thought that “The day the Lord created Hope was probably the same day He created Spring.” That hope continues to “spring eternal” in this human.
