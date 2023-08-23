230823_mr_col_thorpe_01

There is a building on the south side of the Square that has housed an antique store, Kroger Grocery, Fickel’s Furniture, Evergreen Events and currently Town Square.

Back in the late 1800s, the Ahrens Department Store occupied the space, and it was owned by Ernst Theodore Ahrens. He was a German immigrant who came to this country in 1866.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

