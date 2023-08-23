There is a building on the south side of the Square that has housed an antique store, Kroger Grocery, Fickel’s Furniture, Evergreen Events and currently Town Square.
Back in the late 1800s, the Ahrens Department Store occupied the space, and it was owned by Ernst Theodore Ahrens. He was a German immigrant who came to this country in 1866.
Ahrens was born in 1844 on a farm in Midlum, Prussia, Germany. His parents died when he was less than 5 years old, and he was raised by his aunt. He came to America in 1864 after being educated in German Schools. He settled in Portage, Wis., and worked on a farm for a short amount of time. After that, he clerked in a store.
Upon leaving Wisconsin, he went to Kansas City and met a man named John Warneke. They then, in the fall of 1870, together opened a general merchandise store on the west side of Paola Square. It was called “Ahrens & Werneke.”
In 1876, they moved the business to the south side of the Square. In 1882, Mr. Ahrens bought out Mr. Werneke’s interest in the business and ran it alone for the next two years. He took his clerks into partnership, and they ran the business and conducted one of the finest and most prosperous dry goods and clothing stores in eastern Kansas.
Mr. Aherns married Josie Hartell on May 20, 1873. Their family consisted of four sons and two daughters. They were Dora May, Don J., Della A, D. H., Darwin W., and Denton H. Ahrens. He possessed a strong personality, and he was a most striking character in the community. Many people knew him and sought his advice on many issues.
He gave personal attention to the newspaper advertising for his firm, and there was a quaint humor and pleasing style about it that made it the subject of favorable comment among the newspapers on this side of the state. He was dedicated to the store, but he always kept time for the family. He was studious and well informed being a constant reader of the daily newspapers.
He was a former member of the Masonic fraternity, but in the later years did not belong to any order or society. He was raised in the Lutheran church, but for many years was a firm believer in spiritualism, expressing himself many times to his family as not afraid to die, as it was only passing to a higher life. Ernst Ahrens died in 1905, and his cause of death was attributed to rheumatism of the heart.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
