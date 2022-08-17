There is barely a breeze in the trees this morning as my fingers slowly but surely, with great intent, move across the keys. It is always a rare and uncommon sight to see a green lawn in August. A total lake of verdant life is back for us to savor. I like it.
My husband and I recently went on a vacation. I did not want to travel to the normal destinations for summer fun in Texas, Florida, and the lakes of Missouri or Arkansas. So, when planning this trip during the months of unbearable heat, I recommended to venture northward where the frost comes early and the pines and maples revitalize souls with the wind.
Northern Minnesota… a beautiful place to go. The 800-mile trip was well worth the week’s time.
Our final destination was Grand Portage on the northern tip of eastern Minnesota along Lake Superior. I had five goals in mind: soak in the cool temperatures, swim in Lake Superior, see a bazillion stars at night, see Canada, and see a moose.
Upon reaching Duluth, the humidity had dropped, but it was still hot (for them). People were talking about the heat wave they were having. I thought, “Heat wave? Just go to Kansas for that!”
We stopped at a rest area with Minnesota information. The woman in charge asked us where we were from. After saying Kansas, she commented that she had had several people from Kansas. I told her that we are all trying to escape the torridity of summer.
The farther north we traveled along Lake Superior, the cooler it became. It was both unthinkably invigorating for the body and the mind.
With all the windows down and the breeze blowing, our Kansas- Flat-Lander bodies were miraculously chilled. In the 10-hour driving time, I couldn’t believe that we could achieve such relief.
As we drove along the lake admiring the old majestic homes built right along the shoreline, the drop in temperatures became obvious. I can’t express the experience, the comfort and delight of being outdoors and not perspiring profusely from every pore of my body.
We went from the misery of July’s hot heat to the July uplifting of chill. With the latitudinal change of just 9 degrees, brought a 40-degree temperature drop. I felt physically rejuvenated and ready to paddle and portage the lake. Well, that is a bit of a stretch and far-fetched for me, but it was a grand feeling.
The lofty pine and maple trees were the premier and dominant landscape of northern Minnesota. They covered mile upon mile of the land, sometimes blotting the lakeside view.
One of my goals, to see a moose, was never achieved, but I did see some deer, hear lots of birds and slap, smash and swat many mosquitoes while hiking a trail to see several waterfalls. Those blood suckers were flying everywhere and nourished themselves on Kansas blood. That one place happened to be the only major mosquito problem.
I did not swim in Lake Superior, nor did I see anyone else in bathing suits enjoying the water. The average temperature of the lake is 49 degrees, so swimming was out of the picture.
Instead, I waded a bit along the rocky shore collecting rocks. One of my goals, to view the night’s sky full of stars and the Milky Way, was banished due to cloud cover and fog. RATS! I was really looking forward to that.
Did you know that Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park is officially certified as an International Dark Sky Park? It has 218,000 acres designated to a dark sky free of light pollution.
Minnesota, itself, has 2,098,000 acres designated for stargazing and truly a pitch-black sky. The towns and roads are pure darkness with restricted lighting that conform with regulations stated by international guidelines. This part of Kansas isn’t even close to darkness.
I did get to see Canada at the waterfalls of Grand Portage. The waterfall was about 30 yards wide. It was all that divided the two countries. Standing on one side, I easily saw our northern neighbor. At one point I was on one side and a Canadian was on the other. I waved to her. She waved back. A point of great international comradery and friendliness.
I definitely enjoyed our northern journey but am not sure I could handle the polar and subzero weather. I am too much of a winter wimp.
With all of my goals attempted, we were homeward bound. The cool temperatures and the infinite number of trees were left behind.
I enjoy visiting other states. I have seen acre upon acre of corn fields in Iowa and Missouri. There were oceans, as far as I could see, of soybeans in parts of Missouri. My goodness! With a price of around $15 per bushel at present, those farmers should produce well.
~~~
Have you seen any monarch butterflies? I have noticed only a few… in fact, one just flitted by my window. While sitting by my weedy garden the other evening, there was a monarch that landed on a dark pink zinnia. I was thrilled. It stayed for a bit and flew off. I wished it well. Be on the lookout for them passing through.
~~~
The other evening my granddaughter noticed an owl flying around our neighbor’s yard. She came running inside and said, “There’s an owl across the street. Oh! Bring the binoculars.”
Indeed, there was! A great horned owl was walking across the yard… in search of something. Suddenly, it flew into a tree’s lower branches, hiding.
Well, there was a mockingbird who was not a happy nester. It was “chacking” loudly in protest to the invader. Maybe the owl was in the mood for some tasty mockingbird soup.
With our binoculars searching the neighbor’s yard, we followed the owl to a telephone pole near the driveway. I am sure people driving past thought we were some sort of burglars scoping out the house, ready for a sunset looting.
Sitting on the pole, the owl’s aggressor continued the attacks flying around and pecking the owl. The mockingbird won. The owl flew away on its silent wings to prevail for prey.
I hope you are also having great outdoor fun this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.