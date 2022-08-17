220817_mr_col_conner_01

Beth Conner recently escaped the summer heat of Kansas during a vacation up north to Minnesota.

There is barely a breeze in the trees this morning as my fingers slowly but surely, with great intent, move across the keys. It is always a rare and uncommon sight to see a green lawn in August. A total lake of verdant life is back for us to savor. I like it.

My husband and I recently went on a vacation. I did not want to travel to the normal destinations for summer fun in Texas, Florida, and the lakes of Missouri or Arkansas. So, when planning this trip during the months of unbearable heat, I recommended to venture northward where the frost comes early and the pines and maples revitalize souls with the wind.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

