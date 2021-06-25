1924 was a busy year in the city of Paola.
The country club opened, People’s National Bank consolidated with Miami County National Bank, and 96 women organized a PTA with endorsements from the Chamber of Commerce, Ministerial Association and Women’s Federated Clubs.
Population was growing, and the approval of the new Jefferson Highway through Paola, down to Osawatomie and on to Beagle, promised good times ahead.
That highway news had an impact in Osawatomie, too, but the year there had been somewhat quieter. The biggest news stories were about the new Methodist Church cornerstone ceremony and the fact that 11 Missouri-Pacific passenger trains stopped at the local depot each day. Maybe that was the reason that the Chamber of Commerce there sponsored an essay contest.
That contest, limited to seventh- and eighth-grade students, had the topic of “Osawatomie’s Resources.” Twenty-six scholars submitted entries, and the winner was Pauline Cole, age 14, an eighth-grader at Beeson School. Her entry, published in The Osawatomie Graphic, was titled “The Resources of Osawatomie and How to Retain Them.”
Her list of 27 resources included city amenities, services and characteristics of residents. She began with the water plant and ended with the lumber yard while addressing the library, farmers’ elevator, city park, acres of timber, state hospital, electric street lights and even “law-abiding boys and girls.” (I’m guessing those young people were not the ones targeted in Paola that year for “spooning and hugging” in Wallace Park.)
Pauline’s claim that “Osawatomie has more advantages and opportunities for development than any other town situated near it” shows both her conviction and parochial pride. She stressed the need to shop locally, much like a slogan we often hear today. Young Miss Cole’s opinion was that “Anybody (sic) doesn’t like a man who is free with his dollars whenever he is away from home and who is closefisted and a tightwad at home. Everybody likes a man who will buy anything he needs in his own town before he will go to other towns to buy his necessities.”
She ended that appeal by urging readers to “let us all trade with our old home town, beautify our homes, become active in civic affairs and be real boosters for Osawatomie.”
Amen, Paulline. That is still relevant today.
Other “needs” identified by the young essayist those many years ago included a taxi system, better hotel accommodations, improved streets, nighttime entertainment and enhanced playgrounds and gyms. Not bad for a 14-year-old.
Pauline won the $10 prize offered for the best essay and was valedictorian of her 1928 graduating class. She married Wyatt Peck and, with him, ran a fishing and hunting lodge in Canada before retiring to Missouri. She did not return to Osawatomie, but others in that same essay-writing and graduating class remained here and helped to insure that those identified needs were met. They included Bill Eddy and wife Nadine Demastus Eddy, Fred Zakoura, Bethel Reed (Smith), Francis Schiefelbusch, Jim Powell and Freda Miller.
No matter where we live in Miami County, we have people like these to thank for the lifestyle we enjoy. Maybe we can work harder to help our young people see the opportunities and advantages of their hometowns so that they will decide to work and reside here.
Newly-retired middle school teacher Lori French has been doing that for years with her “No Place Like Home” class. It’s time for the rest of us to pitch in and convey that message.
