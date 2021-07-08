Fall camp for sports is right around the corner.
Excitement abounds. Young people are talking about the upcoming season. They have dreams of success and revel in the possibilities to come.
Is expectation the same as hope? Expectations are strong beliefs that something will happen. Hope is a desire for something to happen. Obviously, when the price has been paid to have accomplishment, expectations are warranted. Hope is like wishing. There is not an expectation but simply a wish.
How can we expect to win? My dad was always an encourager. He would tell me to try everything I desired to do. He said I should be a doer in life and not a wisher. I played just about every sport. Although, I was only average, my dad made me feel special.
I will never forget in the first grade; I was having a hard time hitting the baseball. After the game, my dad said how proud of me he was. But I struck out, I responded. He said yes you struck out, but your swing is looking great, and it will not be long before you will be hitting home runs. His encouragement is what I needed. Before long, I led our team in batting.
It was my father’s influence, where I began to feel the expectations to win. Along with playing under legendary coaches Bill Freeman in Osawatomie, KS, and Gayle Miller in Bridgeport, my expectations increased. Expectations increased only because of the hard work and direction I had.
The great quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Lynn Dickey, was from my hometown. I wanted to be like Lynn. In baseball, football and even track (throwing the javelin), I would imagine myself breaking his records. His brother Larry took me underneath his wing. Every day he would come to practice and tell me how he thought I was doing.
I was so fortunate to be mentored by encouragers. If you want to think like a winner, then hang around people who think like winners. We are influenced greatly by our surroundings.
It seems like today, instead of working hard for what you want to achieve, entitlement is the expectation. Everyone gets participation trophies. Instead of a parent asking what a child needs to do for improvement, parents question why their child is not playing as much as someone else. The parent says the coach is hurting their child’s feelings and ruining their life because of playing time.
It is alright to desire to win. That may seem strange, but today we constantly are witnessing winners torn down because of their success. If a person wins in the business world, then the thought is they are making too much money and their wealth needs to be distributed to others. In sports it does not work that way. Win the race and receive the prize.
What does it mean to be a winner? Being a winner means to do the best you can with your abilities. Do not worry about what others think or how they judge you. Ecclesiastes 9:10 (NIV) says whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.
As a coach, it is my job to do my best in preparing athletes for success. As an athlete it is their job to give their whole heart into to training for success. When we give our best, then we will have expectations for success. Without giving our best effort, we will wonder if we have done enough. When we fail, we need to remember our swing is improving and soon we will be hitting home runs. Expect to win.
Thought for the week, “You don’t aim at the bullseye, you aim at the center of the bullseye.” Raymond Berry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.