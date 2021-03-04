Whew! What a change in the weather!
I hear finches, chickadees, cardinals, blue jays and hawks peeping and screeching and calling in my backyard. What a natural solace of joy!
I was sent information about climate change and why such climate indicators start in the frozen ice-covered poles. Katherine Hayhoe, an educator and atmospheric scientist, says there are several reasons for the warming of our planet. One of them concerns the jet stream.
Rising temperatures around the globe affect the jet stream, which then determines the temperatures. We recently had a situation where the bitter cold was brought southward by the jet stream from the Arctic. When this occurs, the jet stream slows down and begins to meander a bit and becomes less predictable. Hence, severe temperatures will occur.
Climate change is a problem that we must reckon with. I worry about the animals and plants and their survival without the snow. The situation is a precarious one.
~~~
We went out to Hillsdale Lake the other day to find it thoroughly frozen over. At first I was in awe to see it totally covered with ice. Then I realized it was truly beautiful. There were streaks of blue and white and some gray. Very, very pretty! Just a little way out on the ice was an immature bald eagle standing over a hole with talons clinging to the ice. All around the shoreline looked like the lace of a French doily.
We drove down as far as we could go in the park to observe the wildlife. On this day, our first bird to fly across the frozen iciness was a bald eagle. It soared back into a cove where a group of crows were having fits over its appearance. The eagle didn’t waste time in providing its voice in return.
There was a man, about 100 feet from the shore, sitting on an overturned bucket, ice fishing... a very brave soul. We had just finished with a couple of warm days. The ice around the shore in this area was slushy. Yikes! I like to fish, but on the ice, my sense of braveness holds me back as well as my weight. A crack in the ice and a boom through a hole... I’d be eagle fodder for sure.
At 2:30 in the afternoon we saw a great horned owl swoop past, perch on one of the dead trees, and check out its surroundings — including us. I found it odd for an owl to be out during the daylight hours, but I recently read in a National Wildlife article that during the winter animals that normally hunt at night may be out in the day looking for food. Since the severe cold chased some animals underground, dinner may be more difficult to find.
If you have been providing bird seed for outside birds, I have another wonderful reason for your all-day buffet. According to National Wildlife, in order to stay warm, birds lower their body temperatures by several degrees. When doing this they can feel listless and slow. This makes them easier to kill by a predator. But, if plenty of seeds are available, little birds won’t have to reduce their temperatures as much. A good winter diet also makes female birds healthier and more prepared for spring. I am pleased to provide for them.
~~~
All the eagles and hawks and owls have started their nests...some have already laid their eggs. With no leaves on the trees, it is a perfect time of the year to spot the nests.
Eagle nests are 5 to 6’ in diameter and 2 to 4’ tall. Some eagle nests can be built 12’ high, which is hard to miss. Both males and females take the nest seriously, by bringing in sticks to start a new nest or to add to and repair last year’s. They usually reuse the nest from year to year. The female does most of the placement of materials, of course. To fill in cracks they use corn stalks, moss and grass, but the layer where the eggs are laid has soft materials such as lichen, feathers, and greenery. Eagle nests are usually near water.
Now, hawks produce a nest in the crown of the trees. These nests are definitely smaller, but big enough to see from afar. They might build two or three nests before they choose the best for them. Driving by you can see the head of a hawk sticking out above the nest.
Owls like to nest in tree cavities or a reused nest made by someone else.
Did you know that all three of these birds are monogamous, or mate for life? So, It is important to keep them alive for future generations.
Enjoy the outdoors!
