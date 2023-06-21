Vincent Thorpe 01

Vincent Thorpe

Miami County Historical Museum Treasurer

If you wanted to, you could probably trace the Master Gardner program all the way back to 1862, which was the start of the “land grant” system.

The Morrill Act gave grants of land for the “domestic and mechanical arts.” Kansas State University was the first Land-Grant University created. In 1887, the Hatch Act added funds for research done on Experimental Stations associated with Land-Grant Colleges. The Smith-Lever Act of 1914 started the Cooperative Extension Services.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

