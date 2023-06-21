If you wanted to, you could probably trace the Master Gardner program all the way back to 1862, which was the start of the “land grant” system.
The Morrill Act gave grants of land for the “domestic and mechanical arts.” Kansas State University was the first Land-Grant University created. In 1887, the Hatch Act added funds for research done on Experimental Stations associated with Land-Grant Colleges. The Smith-Lever Act of 1914 started the Cooperative Extension Services.
As for Miami County, Patti and Bernard Armstrong moved here from Johnson County where they had been Extension Master Gardeners for five years. In 1996, they had meetings with Herschel George, the present Extension agent, and they started an Extension Master Gardener program here in Miami County.
Nine people were trained that year, and they started a Lawn and Garden Show, which was a one-day event featuring those nine gardeners. This lasted until 2005, and then it was replaced in 2006 by the Spring Garden Tour. After alternating with Johnson County from 2006-2015, Miami County went on its own with a Fall Garden Tour.
In years past, the Master Gardeners had worked on the Ursuline Gardens before the nuns left for Kentucky. After that, they redirected their energy to the Courthouse Gardens. After three years of negotiating with Miami County and some cooperation with the Lion’s Club, the first garden at the courthouse was started in 2010.
They also started a trial garden, consisting of tomatoes and peppers, with experimental seedlings provided by KSU. All data and information from this trial garden was sent to the university. The abundant produce was donated to farmers markets, and the proceeds went to area youth scholarships.
In 2003, a mentor committee was developed to welcome new members and help them become comfortable in the program. Each new individual has an individual mentor to help them navigate and learn how the program works.
The annual plant sale was started early on, and the profits were used for material and hardscape for the Ursuline Project. When the Ursuline Project ended with the nuns leaving, the plant sale was moved to Baptiste Drive and then on to the grounds of the Extension office on North Pearl Street.
One of the most successful programs for the public has been the Spring Symposium, which was started in 2015. Keynote speakers present a number of gardening subjects during an all-day event.
In 2014, KSU merged some districts together. Linn County was merged with Miami County, and that formed the Marais des Cygnes Master Gardeners of today.
